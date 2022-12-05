Genealogical Society holds lineage workshop at Carnegie

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Fayette County Genealogical Society held a Lineage Workshop in the Genealogy Department of the Carnegie Library.

Participants were assisted with research to become members of the Lineage Societies within Fayette County Genealogical Society. There are three Lineage Societies: the first being First Families of Fayette County. Individuals must prove a direct ancestor(s) lived in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1820, to become a member. The second Society is Century Families of Fayette County. To become member an individual needs to prove a direct ancestor(s) lived in Fayette County 100 years ago. The third is the Civil War Families of Fayette County. To become a member, you must prove you have an ancestor who served in the Civil War between April 12, 1861, and April 18. 1865 either for the Union or the Confederacy and lived in Fayette County or served out of Fayette County.

Participants were assisted with the types of documentation that would prove their ancestry, the complete rules for application, the best application of the forms, and working with their generation charts. Lineage chair Cathy Massie White and lineage committee member Peggy Lester of the society conducted the workshop. Lineage applications forms for 2023 are due to the society by March 31, 2023.

The latest meeting of the society was held Monday, Nov. 21 with the program being a trivia game of Fayette County genealogical and county history. There were many interesting questions about the families, history, and historical sites of Fayette County. The top winners were first place Gary Mickle, second place Alford Carr, and third place Peggy Lester.

The next meeting of the society will be the annual holiday dinner Monday, Dec. 19, catered by Jason Gilmore at the Pinkerton House, 605 S. North St., Washington Court House, with the social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $20, which includes the tip and is payable at the dinner. Reservations need to be made to Sue Gilmore at [email protected] or 614-864-9609 no later than Wednesday, Dec. 14. There will be an optional $5 ornament exchange.

For further information concerning the society, membership, membership in the Society’s Lineage Societies, research, or the upcoming holiday dinner, contact Cathy Massie White, lineage chair, at [email protected] or 740-333-7227, Sue Gilmore, president, at [email protected] or 614-864-9609, or Peggy Lester, research chair, at [email protected] or 740-495-5720.

Workshop participants from left to right: Edwin Rumer, Mike Thompson, Peggy Lester, Senath Rankin, Martha Kinzer, Cathy Massie White, Marilyn Grantham, and Christine Smith. Not pictured are Rosalie Smith and Polly Dean. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_LineageWorkshop.jpg Workshop participants from left to right: Edwin Rumer, Mike Thompson, Peggy Lester, Senath Rankin, Martha Kinzer, Cathy Massie White, Marilyn Grantham, and Christine Smith. Not pictured are Rosalie Smith and Polly Dean. Courtesy photo