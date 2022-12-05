Sines named banking center manager at First State Bank

The executive team at First State Bank is pleased to announce that Breann Sines has joined the First State Bank team as banking center manager in Washington Court House. Sines will be working closely with Mark Richards, a regional relationship manager, focused in Fayette County.

A native of Washington Court House, Sines graduated from Washington Court House High School. She started her banking career in 2016 and has worked in many different capacities of banking; including customer service, relationship management and branch management. Sines joined the First State Bank team in 2022 as banking center manager in Washington Court House. In this role, she oversees the operations of the banking center and focuses on loan and deposit growth in Fayette County and the surrounding area.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her younger sisters and dogs and exercising. Sines is active in her community and spends time coaching softball and volunteering at her sisters’ school events.

First State Bank offers customers a full range of products including traditional, personal, commercial and agricultural loan and deposit solutions. Additionally, First State Bank customers have the option of convenient online, mobile banking and mobile wallets. FSB Mobile App users also have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

Dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and high value products while enhancing shareholder value, First State Bank has been a trusted and respected community institution since 1884. With 16 banking center locations across Southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled. To learn more about First State Bank please visit www.fsb4me.com

