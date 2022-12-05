Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 4

Tobias Cline, 21, Bloomingburg, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office indictment (six counts).

Dec. 3

Samantha Snively, 22, 835 Independence Court, endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jessie Chapman, 28, 428 Blackstone St., reckless operation.

Freddie Allen, 22, 720 Dayton Ave., aggravated menacing (three counts).

Dec. 2

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., inducing panic.