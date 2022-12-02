Black retiring as MT treasurer

Miami Trace Local Schools Treasurer Debbie Black will officially retire on Jan. 1, 2023 after 26 years of service to the school district.

She shared some highlights of her career at Miami Trace.

“I worked with some wonderful people, especially the treasurer’s department staff. I worked for the passage of the three bond issues and the completion of the (new school) construction projects. This involved not only providing information for the taxpayers so they could make informed decisions but also to bond rating agencies in order to get a good district rating for borrowing. I also enjoyed all the accounting for the projects. It was a tremendous amount of work from the passage of the levies to the completion of the projects, but so beneficial to get new schools for our community.”

Black also was instrumental in changing legislation in order for the district to use investment proceeds from the bonds to use the money to renovate other district facility needs. She refinanced and reduced bond debt to save the taxpayers money. Throughout her time as treasurer, she provided financial forecasts and recommendations to the Board of Education and district administration, including the development of a fiscal policy for the district.

“The forecast is also an abundance of work, but it is a great planning tool for the board and administration. I provided financial information to the staff and taxpayers to keep them informed about the district’s financial status and issues,” said Black.

Effective Nov. 1, Cari Wilson became the active treasurer for the Miami Trace Local School District.

Wilson shared her thoughts on getting to know and working alongside Debbie as the assistant treasurer.

“The value I have gotten from getting to work under someone as intelligent, honest, hardworking, and effective as Debbie Black has been immeasurable. I will never forget Debbie saying in my interview (in 2018) that she has extremely high expectations of her staff, but also of herself, and that was evident every single day. Debbie took her responsibility to protect the district and taxpayers’ money seriously in every decision she made, and she would tell you that it was an absolute honor to serve Miami Trace for 26 years. I’ve heard her say it over and over these last few months.”

She finished, “I am ever grateful for the lessons and friendship Debbie has given me over the last four and a half years. All Ohio school treasurers should aspire to be like Debbie Black.”

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser spoke about Black’s retirement and service to the school district.

“Mrs. Black has been dedicated to Miami Trace for many years. She has served as a devoted treasurer and worked purposefully with our MT team in upholding fiscal responsibilities. We wish her the best in this next stage of retirement,” said Pittser.

Black had nothing but good things to say about her time as a Miami Trace Panther.

“I enjoyed my job tremendously and was committed to doing the best I could to properly account for taxpayers’ money,” she said. “It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve Miami Trace. I grew up in this area and attended New Holland Elementary/Junior High and graduated from Miami Trace. I am very proud to be a Panther. I have been the district treasurer for 26 years. In my early twenties, I also worked as a cheerleading advisor for the district for a couple of years. Prior to becoming the treasurer, I worked at Fayette County Memorial Hospital as the assistant controller. There were many good people there as well. This is a great community.”

As of now, Debbie’s only plans for retirement are to spend more time with family. Black will be honored for her service and presented with a plaque at the Dec. 12 Miami Trace school board meeting.

Debbie Black https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Debbie-Black.jpg Debbie Black Courtesy photo

Cari Wilson will serve as new treasurer of Miami Trace