Destination Outlets announces holiday hours

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville has announced its holiday hours and “Photos with Santa.”

Destination Outlets will be extending shopping hours on Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Christmas. The mall will be hosting Photos with Santa inside Pottery Barn Outlet on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12–3 p.m.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming with be hosting Photos with Santa on Dec. 3 from 3–5 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bring the whole family, including your pups to shop, eat and play.

Dec. 3: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 9: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 10: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 17: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): CLOSED

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_image001.jpg