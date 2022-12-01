Juvenile court judge to be appointed

The Fayette County Republican Central Committee is accepting resumes for those interested in becoming the next Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge.

The current probate/juvenile court judge, David Bender, a Republican, ran unopposed in November for the position of Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge — currently held by Republican Steven Beathard, whose final term will expire Feb. 8, 2023. Because Bender will become the new common pleas court judge in 2023 and his term as probate/juvenile court judge does not expire until February 2028, someone has to be appointed to the position.

The deadline for resumes and letters of interest is Monday, Dec. 5.

The requirements for the position are:

– Must be a resident of Fayette County

– Practiced law for at least six years

– Must be less than 70-years-old to start position

According to Republican central committee members, the resumes will be collected and sent to the Ohio Governor’s Office. The governor’s office will review the resumes and make the appointment. The term will start in early 2023.

Those interested should send a resume and letter of interest to: Treasurer of Republican Central Committee, 331 Fountain Ave., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Deadline to submit resume for probate/juvenile court position is Monday