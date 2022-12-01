Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Nov 18 — US Route 22 E

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries with two vehicles involved. On arrival, both vehicles were upright with no smoke or fire showing. One vehicle had air bag deployment. Firefighters checked the vehicles for safety and assisted EMS. Firefighters applied oil dry to the leaking fluids until released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov 18 — Lewis St.

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, both vehicles were upright with no smoke or fire showing. One vehicle came to rest against a street light pole. Firefighters visually checked electric lines were still in place for scene safety. Firefighters checked both vehicles for safety and then assisted EMS. Firefighters spread oil dry on the leaking fluids. Firefighters remained on scene until released by WPD.

Nov 17— 555 Depot Dr.

Received a call reporting an odor of gas within the apartment, requesting it to be checked. FD investigation did not detect any gas or carbon monoxide.

Nov 17 — 2302 Kenskill Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm in receiving. FD was informed prior to arrival to continue non-emergent, facility personnel advised construction underway. FD confirmed with the supervisor there was no problem, dust from cutting/drilling concrete had set off the alarm.

Nov 16 — 1430 Columbus Ave.

FD responded to a fire alarm and was cancelled en route.

Nov 15 — 1016 Center St.

FD responded to the report of a kitchen fire. On arrival, smoke was visible coming from the rear of the house. The resident was in the front yard. One firefighter performed a 360 scene size up while other firefighters entered the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire. EMS evaluated and transported the victim to the hospital. Electric and gas utilities were turned off. Command requested AES and the gas company be contacted to secure the utilities. Red Cross was requested for the occupant. Firefighters checked for extension into the walls and attic. No extension was found. Firefighters requested the water company to turn off the water to the residence and cleared the scene after AES removed the electric meter.

Nov 15 — 1211 Columbus Ave

FD was requested for the smell of gas inside the business. On arrival, firefighters met with employees and were led to the area of concern. Firefighters located a minor leak near the gas coupling for the bottom oven. Firefighters advised to have repairs made.

Nov 15 — 400 S Elm St.

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, firefighters were released by police.

Nov 14 — 1225 Gregg St.

FD assisted Fayette County EMS.

Nov 13 — 851 Columbus Ave.

FD responded to a minor vehicle accident. There were no injuries reported from the crash, however a passenger involved began to feel ill and collapsed. FD assisted EMS with patient packaging.

Nov 12 — 555 N Glenn Ave.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, firefighters met with staff and checked the unit the alarm came from. No problem was found. Firefighters spoke with maintenance by telephone and stood by until he arrived on scene. While on scene, sheriff dispatch advised firefighters of an additional alarm. Firefighters found the same location of the alarm and a trouble alarm of a dirty detector. Maintenance advised firefighters that he would replace the detector. Firefighters advised maintenance to contact the station when finished with repairs.

Nov 12 — 732 S Fayette St.

FD was requested for a gas check. On arrival, firefighters met with the caller and were given a description of the callers’ concern. Firefighters checked the residence with a combustible gas meter and a four-gas meter. Firefighters located a sewer gas leak at the laundry sink. Firefighters advised to run water in the sink to prevent the problem in the future.

Nov 12 — 1430 Columbus Ave.

Received a call from Adena Fayette Emergency Room requesting lift assistance. FD provided manpower.

Nov 12 — 346 Jamison Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting lift assistance with Fayette County EMS.