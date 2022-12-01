Nov. 8 general election results certified

The certified results of the November general election were released by the Fayette County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Fayette County was 8,542 out of 17,035 registered voters for an overall turnout of 50.14 percent.

There were no changes to final results from the unofficial election night results.

The Fayette County Board of Elections will conduct a post-election audit Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., and the public is welcome to attend.

Below are the certified results of candidates who were on the ballot statewide and in Fayette County for the election:

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Rep Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 6,913 81.88%

Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 1,476 17.48%

For Attorney General

Dem Jeffrey A. Crossman 1,528 18.01%

Rep Dave Yost 6,955 81.99%

For Auditor of State

Rep Keith Faber 6,741 80.19%

Dem Taylor Sappington 1,665 19.81%

For Secretary of State

Dem Chelsea Clark 1,522 17.99%

Rep Frank LaRose 6,863 81.12%

For Treasurer of State

Dem Scott Schertzer 1,686 20.05%

Rep Robert Sprague 6,723 79.95%

For Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Dem Jennifer Brunner 1,825 21.61%

Rep Sharon L. Kennedy 6,619 78.39%

For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/1)

Rep Pat Fischer 6,647 78.98%

Dem Terri Jamison 1,769 21.02%

For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/2)

Rep Pat DeWine 6,598 78.75%

Dem Marilyn Zayas 1,780 21.25%

For U.S. Senator

Dem Tim Ryan 2,102 24.99%

Rep JD Vance 6,287 74.76%

For Representative to Congress (2nd District)

Dem Samantha Meadows 75 13.11%

Rep Brad Wenstrup 497 86.89%

For Representative to Congress (15th District)

Rep Mike Carey 6,236 79.32%

Dem Gary Josephson 1,626 20.68%

For State Senator (17th District)

Dem Garry Boone 1,791 21.36%

Rep Shane Wilkin 6,594 78.64%

For State Representative (91st District)

Rep Bob Peterson 7,181 100.00%

For Judge of the Court of Appeals (2/9) (12th District)

Rep Robin N. Piper 6,999 100.00%

For Judge of the Court of Appeals (2/10) (12th District)

Rep Mike Powell 7,051 100.00%

For County Commissioner

Rep James D. Garland 7,227 100.00%

For County Auditor

Rep Brenda B. Mossbarger 7,298 100.00%

For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (2/9) (General/Domestic Relations)

David B. Bender 6,833 100.00%

State Issue 1

Yes 7,014 84.96%

No 1,242 15.04%

State Issue 2

Yes 7,186 86.51%

No 1,121 13.49%

Madison-Plains Local School District

For the Tax Levy 16 44.44%

Against the Tax Levy 20 55.56%

Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities

For the Tax Levy 5,511 66.27%

Against the Tax Levy 2,805 33.73%

Fayette County Board of Health

For the Tax Levy 5,439 65.61%

Against the Tax Levy 2,851 34.39%

Village of Bloomingburg

For the Tax Levy 111 64.53%

Against the Tax Levy 61 35.47%

Village of New Holland (Renewal) – Cemetery #1

For the Tax Levy 21 53.85%

Against the Tax Levy 18 46.15%

Village of New Holland (Renewal) – Cemetery #2

For the Tax Levy 18 48.65%

Against the Tax Levy 19 51.35%

Village of New Holland (Additional) – Current Expenses

For the Tax Levy 16 41.03%

Against the Tax Levy 23 58.97%

Village of New Holland (Additional) – Police

For the Tax Levy 14 35.90%

Against the Tax Levy 25 64.10%

Local Liquor Option – Jeffersonville – Weekday

Yes 199 79.28%

No 52 20.72%

Local Liquor Option – Jeffersonville – Sunday

Yes 189 77.14%

No 56 22.86%

Local Liquor Option #1 – Union South/West

Yes 337 57.31%

No 251 42.69%

Local Liquor Option #2 – Union South/West

Yes 337 57.51%

No 249 42.49%

Local Liquor Option #3 – Union South/West

Yes 343 58.43%

No 244 41.57%

Paint Township

For the Tax Levy 355 67.11%

Against the Tax Levy 174 32.89%

Wayne Township

For the Tax Levy 372 72.80%

Against the Tax Levy 139 27.20%

Perry Township

For the Tax Levy 252 63.48%

Against the Tax Levy 145 36.52%

Madison Township

For the Tax Levy 268 67%

Against the Tax Levy 132 33%

