Prosecutor’s office project continues

The Fayette County Commissioners recently approved three pieces of legislation related to the construction of the new county prosecutor’s office.

A change order from Marquee Construction was OKed to remove old building foundations during foundation excavation and to use extra concrete at the site for the new office at a cost of $3,085. Another change order from Marquee Construction was approved to construct a four-by-eight feet wall 3/4” plywood for data backboard in the attic space at the site for the new office at a cost of $10,568.

According to the commissioners’ minutes, this changed the original contract price total to $970,153.

The county accepted the proposed estimate from Chillicothe Fire & Security, Inc. to install one IQ Panel, two wireless motion detectors, one slimline skybell, one touch screen touchpad, and five IQ wireless smoke detectors at the prosecutor’s office at a cost of $2,445.

The new prosecutor’s office building is expected to be completed by late winter/early spring. The new building will be located on the site of a county-owned parking lot on Market Street near the Fayette County Courthouse.

Plans for the new building are for it to include seven offices, two work areas and a brick exterior. The project will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office is currently located inside the Fayette County Courthouse. According to minutes from a prior commissioners’ meeting, the offices were originally inhabited in the 1890s, and the space is unable to be physically altered to accommodate current health and safety requirements caused by the pandemic without “extreme and unreasonable restrictions” on the prosecuting attorney and the personal interaction required by law enforcement, judges, witnesses, and the general public.

In other county business, the commissioners approved the request of Jerry Van Dyke, Fayette County Airport manager, to proceed with a purchase of an aircraft ground power unit and an inverter kit for use at the county airport from Aero Specialties at a cost of $48,858.

County commissioners approve construction-related legislation