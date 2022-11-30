Gary & Jean Shaffer named Blue Lion Heroes

Gary and Jean Shaffer were presented with the Blue Lion Heroes award at the Washington boys basketball game against the Adena Warriors Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Presenting the award to the Shaffers is Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps. The plaque reads: Our Blue Lion Heroes, Gary and Jean Shaffer, For teaching us the game of basketball but more importantly the game of life! Shaffer is a former long-time head coach of Blue Lion basketball. He is now coaching boys basketball at Fayette Christian School.

