A holiday trip through WCH history

This year, Angela Williams-Gebhardt, of Key Realty, and Christy Gustin, home mortgage lender for American Eagle Mortgage, will be hosting the Washington Court House Christmas Home Tour.

This tour will give an inside look at 11 of the most historic homes in town along with one of the most historic business buildings in Washington Court House.

Two tours are available for this event, the VIP tour, which is already sold out, and the general admission tour that is still available to the public.

The VIP tour will take place on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include appetizers, drinks, entertainment, transportation, viewing of all homes and viewing of an extraordinary business building.

The evening will conclude at the Old Midland Grocery Building, located at 153 S. Main St., where an incredible holiday dinner will be served and live music will be enjoyed as well.

The general admission tour will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1-5 p.m. and will be filled with all kinds of Christmas surprises like live music, cookies, Platform Coffee House coffee, along with much more.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Second Chance Center of Hope in Washington Court House.

“The reason I wanted to host a home tour is two-fold. One, I love historic homes and all of the magic they bring to a town, especially our little town during Christmas, and more importantly, Second Chance,” explained Gebhardt. “I was given the opportunity to tour the facility and to talk with its founder, Chiquita Nash, and I knew that was the charity that should benefit from the tour. Without Second Chance, our community would have a serious homeless problem, not to mention many would go hungry. If you aren’t aware of what an impact this organization makes on Washington Court House, go visit the facility.”

General admission tickets are $20 and you can purchase those at Second Chance, Platform Coffee or online. You can find the website link on the WCH Historic Christmas Home Tour Facebook page.

For the general admission tour, those interested will pick up their tickets at 138 S. Fayette St., the same building that Platform Coffee is located in. The public can enter on the side entrance from the parking lot in between Platform and Court House Fitness. Here, you can pick your wristbands up for the tour.

If you have already purchased a ticket, you need to bring your tickets to this location to trade them in for tour wristbands and you will also receive a map for the tour.

“I would love to make this an annual event but I need to see how well it goes this year,” explained Gebhardt. “The main driver for the tour is Second Chance. I was overwhelmed by what Chiquita Nash is doing through that organization to help our community.”

On the event Facebook page, those interested can find weekly descriptions of the houses that will be included in the tours and the history they have within the city.

Gebhardt and Gustin said they hope to see a huge turnout for a great benefit.

Troi and David Penwell Residence, 512 Columbus Ave. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-1.jpg Troi and David Penwell Residence, 512 Columbus Ave. Courtesy photos Robinson-Pavey Historic Home, 1733 St. Rt. 41 https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-2.jpg Robinson-Pavey Historic Home, 1733 St. Rt. 41 Courtesy photos The Westerfield House, 422 N. North St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-3.jpg The Westerfield House, 422 N. North St. Courtesy photos Bereman Dahl House, 501 E. Market St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-4.jpg Bereman Dahl House, 501 E. Market St. Courtesy photos Shadi Ghani and Kim Abdulghani, 530 E. Market St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-5.jpg Shadi Ghani and Kim Abdulghani, 530 E. Market St. Courtesy photos Andrea Garland, 506 N. North St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-6.jpg Andrea Garland, 506 N. North St. Courtesy photos Terry and Molly Gruber, 434 E. Court St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-7.jpg Terry and Molly Gruber, 434 E. Court St. Courtesy photos Van Deman/Blackford House, 230 N. Hinde St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-8.jpg Van Deman/Blackford House, 230 N. Hinde St. Courtesy photos Midland Grocery Building/Sam Gebhardt, 153 S. Main St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-9.jpg Midland Grocery Building/Sam Gebhardt, 153 S. Main St. Courtesy photos Corey and Sari Sword, 420 Rawlings St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-10.jpg Corey and Sari Sword, 420 Rawlings St. Courtesy photos Angela Williams-Gebhardt, 421 N. North St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-11.jpg Angela Williams-Gebhardt, 421 N. North St. Courtesy photos PM Title, 232 E. Market St. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_house-12.jpg PM Title, 232 E. Market St. Courtesy photos

