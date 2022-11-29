Historical Society’s annual cookie sale Saturday

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Fayette County Historical Society and Museum is holding their annual cookie sale. This is their largest fundraiser of the year.

The address for the museum is 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Fayette County Museum and will close at 4 p.m., or whenever these most-delectable treats are all gone.

If you’d fancy assisting as a baker, please contact the Fayette County Museum via phone at (740) 335-2953 and leave a message; a trustee will return your call in a timely manner.

You may also send a message via Facebook, Fayette County Ohio Historical Society, and messages will be returned promptly.

This banner currently hangs outside of the Fayette County Museum, reminding those passing by of the annual cookie sale on Saturday, Dec. 3. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_museum-cookie-sale.jpg This banner currently hangs outside of the Fayette County Museum, reminding those passing by of the annual cookie sale on Saturday, Dec. 3. Courtesy photo