First graders complete ‘Balloons Over Broadway’ project

Recently, the children of Carrie Skinner’s first grade class at Miami Trace Elementary read the book — “Balloons Over Broadway” — as a project for their class.

This story is the true account of the life of Tony Sarg, the puppeteer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which started in 1924.

After reading the story, the class drew and wrote about what balloon they were hoping to see in this year’s parade.

