First graders complete ‘Balloons Over Broadway’ project

Recently, the children of Carrie Skinner’s first grade class at Miami Trace Elementary read the book — “Balloons Over Broadway” — as a project for their class.

This story is the true account of the life of Tony Sarg, the puppeteer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which started in 1924.

After reading the story, the class drew and wrote about what balloon they were hoping to see in this year’s parade.

Haven Lindsey and Carson Cockerill
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Miami-1-New.jpgHaven Lindsey and Carson Cockerill Courtesy photos

Lillian Shackelford and Bradley Tilley
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Miami-2-New.jpgLillian Shackelford and Bradley Tilley Courtesy photos

Kailyn Allen and Brantley Bennett
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Miami-3-New.jpgKailyn Allen and Brantley Bennett Courtesy photos

Rykar Stodgel and Zane Jones
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Miami-4-New.jpgRykar Stodgel and Zane Jones Courtesy photos

Collins Coil and Ariel Graham
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Miami-5-New.jpgCollins Coil and Ariel Graham Courtesy photos

Neve Williams and Isaiah Everhart
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Miami-6-New.jpgNeve Williams and Isaiah Everhart Courtesy photos

CJ Keller and Grayson Holden
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Miami-7-New.jpgCJ Keller and Grayson Holden Courtesy photos

