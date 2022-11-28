First graders complete ‘Balloons Over Broadway’ project

Recently, the children of Carrie Skinner’s first grade class at Miami Trace Elementary read the book — “Balloons Over Broadway” — as a project for their class.
This story is the true account of the life of Tony Sarg, the puppeteer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which started in 1924.
After reading the story, the class drew and wrote about what balloon they were hoping to see in this year’s parade.
Haven Lindsey and Carson Cockerill
Lillian Shackelford and Bradley Tilley
Kailyn Allen and Brantley Bennett
Rykar Stodgel and Zane Jones
Collins Coil and Ariel Graham
Neve Williams and Isaiah Everhart
CJ Keller and Grayson Holden