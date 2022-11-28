Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 25

Cheronda J. Bellar, 23, Bloomingburg, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Morgan E. Coil, 23, 820 Highland Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Nov. 24

Marquis Montgomery, 18, Columbus, disorderly conduct.

Teddy Shepherd, 55, at large, OVI.

Juan Galvez, 35, 1 Commercial Ave., OVI, no operator’s license.

Gregory L. Brown, 36, 424 S. Main St., child support suspension, Xenia Police Department warrant, obstructing official business.

Nov. 23

Ryan E. Jones, 42, Greenfield, failure to yield.

Aaron M.M. Morrison, 31, 300 Vandeman St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dalton Rothwell, 27, 720 Dayton Ave., criminal damaging.

Derrick D.A. Thomas, 32, Dayton, child support suspension.

Brittany L. Gorman, 28, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Brenda K. Oberding, 59, 914 N. North St., disorderly conduct.

Justin W. Humphrey, 35, 323 Forest St., inducing panic (first-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Julian C. Lowe, 23, Hillsboro, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drugs, failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor).

Nov. 22

Julia F.H. Laver, 44, Mt. Sterling, theft.

Nov. 21

Ernest L. Reese Jr., 32, 958 Old Chillicothe Road, speed.

Joshua L. Jones, 21, 1104 S. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to appear.