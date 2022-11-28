Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 25

Disorderly Conduct: At 12:56 a.m., officers responded to 914 N. North St. in reference to ongoing family disputes at the residence. On arrival, the offender engaged in loud and disruptive behaviors while outside in front of the residence. The offender was given several reasonable warnings to cease her disorderly behavior and was subsequently arrested after continuing. The offender was charged with disorderly conduct.

Disorderly Conduct: At 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Market Street and Delaware Street in reference to a male lying in the center of the intersection waving a flag. On arrival, the offender came to his feet and remained in the middle of the roadway waving the flag. The offender was subsequently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic.

Nov. 24

Obstructing Official Business: At 7:25 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated for an equipment violation. During the stop, the driver provided officers with false identifying information. The driver’s identity was later revealed, and he was found to have an active arrest warrant. The offender was subsequently arrested for the warrant and additionally charged with obstructing official business.