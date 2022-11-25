Local resident, Elks donate to Shriner Hospital

At a recent Shriner’s Childrens/Lexington Kentucky board meeting, local resident Marge See presented a $5,000 check in honor of her late husband, Ben See, a Shriner and a former patient of Shriner’s Hospital Lexington.

These funds were used to buy a spica casting table. This special table allows a patient to be held up so the lower portion of the body can be casted. Also assisting in helping with the purchase of this table was local Elks Lodge 129, donating an additional $1,600. Ben See was also an Elks member.

Brian Tabit, Aladdin Shrine Lexington board member, shared some comments with the Record-Herald.

“The Sees have done a lot for the community, the Shrine does a lot for the community, and the Elks do as well. The Shriners appreciate what the See family and the Elks did in helping us fund this special project.”

Ben See passed away in June of this year. According to Tabit, See valued what the Shriners did and it was in his wishes to give back to them.

The Elks Lodge 129 donated $1,600 toward a spica casting table to be used at Shriner’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. (pictured, l-r); Ed Wolfe, Shriner’s Board Chair; Tyler Osborne, Ed Helt, Scott Mullen, Washington Court House Elks 129; and Brian Tabit, Aladdin Shrine Lexington Board Member https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Elks-129.jpg The Elks Lodge 129 donated $1,600 toward a spica casting table to be used at Shriner’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. (pictured, l-r); Ed Wolfe, Shriner’s Board Chair; Tyler Osborne, Ed Helt, Scott Mullen, Washington Court House Elks 129; and Brian Tabit, Aladdin Shrine Lexington Board Member Courtesy photos Local resident Marge See donated $5,000 on behalf of her late husband, Ben See, toward a spica casting table that will be used at Shriner’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. (pictured, l-r); Ed Wolfe, Shriner’s board chair; Brian Tabit, Aladdin Shrine Lexington Board Member; and Marge See. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Marjoree-See.jpg Local resident Marge See donated $5,000 on behalf of her late husband, Ben See, toward a spica casting table that will be used at Shriner’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. (pictured, l-r); Ed Wolfe, Shriner’s board chair; Brian Tabit, Aladdin Shrine Lexington Board Member; and Marge See. Courtesy photos