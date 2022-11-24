Two robberies reported in city

Police recently responded to two alleged robberies in the City of Washington Court House — with an arrest made in one incident and an ongoing investigation in the other.

On Nov. 15 at approximately 6 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to the Highland Avenue Flagway station on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Officers were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle on State Route 41 right before officers arrived on the scene.

While investigating the complaint, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at US Route 62 and State Route 753, according to reports. The driver of the vehicle, Damond Ferguson, was positively identified as the offender in the robbery, police said.

Ferguson, 22, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery (due to allegedly using a gun in the robbery), fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property (firearm), and third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

Ferguson was transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on an $80,000 bond.

A day later the morning of Nov. 16, Washington Police Department officers responded to the area of Washington and Grove avenues in reference to a robbery report. The female victim told officers that an unknown male approached her and demanded her purse. When she refused, the man allegedly struck the victim several times and then departed the area.

A report was taken and the incident remains under investigation.

One arrest made, one incident under investigation