Mrs. Sollars’ second graders share turkey making tips

Miami Trace Elementary second graders:

First, go to the farm and pick out a turkey (try to pick one that is ornery). Then, look it in the eyes and change your mind (let him/her live in your house). Next, just go to the store and buy one. Bring it home and thaw it out (if the head is on cut it off and the feathers are plucked). Then, preheat the oven to 325 degrees om Thanksgiving morning. After that, get out a bowl and mix butter, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Now, get out your turkey cooking pan and your turkey on it. Then, paint your mix of butter and seasonings on the turkey. Finally, HURRY UP! You have hungry guests! Serve with your favorite side dishes and enjoy!

By: Grace Armintrout

How to make a holiday turkey. First, set the oven to 364 degrees. Next, you get the turkey and put a feather in the turkey. Then you put some stuffing in the turkey and put the turkey in a baking pot. After that, out the the turkey in the oven for 3 hours. Finally, you put the turkey on a plate and cut the turkey on the table.

By: Christina Cook

This is how my family makes turkey. First, take the big guy out of the fridge and wipe it dry. Next, you stuff it with potatoes, garlic, and seasoning. Then, you put the oven on 300 degrees and put the turkey in the oven and preheat it to like 15-20 mins. After that, you cut it in half. Finally, eat it yum.

By: McKaelah Webster

First, cleen the turkey and put the turkey in a pot of water for 15minuts. Next, tuck the wings in their botey and tie the leggs together. Then, put the turkey in the oven at 275 degrees for 3 and a half houers. After that, put butter on the turkey and put stufing in the turkey. Finalley, put the turkey in the oven at 375 degrees then take the turkey out of the oven and enjoy.

By: Carson Dato

How to make a turkey take the big guy out out of the fridge. Then, put the big guy in a pot of water for 30 sek. Next make your butter then sprinkle on salt and pepper and preheat the oven to 315 F. Then bake your turkey for 13min. After that, make some other food while you wait for your turkey to bake. Finally, take it out of the oven and your ready to eat.

By: Emma Anderson

This is how my family makes a turkey. First, go to the store and get a turkey. Next, let the turkey soak in eater. Then, put the turkey in the oven for 250 degrees. After that, let the turkey sit in the oven for 3 hours. Finally, take the turkey out spread garlic and butter and stuff the stuffing in the turkey and that’s how my family makes a turkey.

By: Jack Yeoman

How to make Jacoby’s turkey. First, thaw the turkey. Soak it into a brind and spices. Prpare the turkey with the butter and lemone, and lime. Set the smoker to 270 degrees in then putt the turkey in thr smoker intil the smoker reteches 145 degrees. Take the turkey out of the smoker. Then you have a youmilly turkey.

By: Jacoby Blair

This is how I make a turkey. First, you take the turkey out of the frige. Next, let it dry it for 10 min and when thet is drying you make butter. Then, put a lemon, peper and bacon in the turkey. After thet, set the oven to 370 degrees and cook it for 2 in a half hours. Finally, put it on the conter and let it rest in tell your frends come over.

By: Carter Kunka

This is how to make a turkey. First, dip the turkey in the water for 15 mis. Then pat with a paper towel. Next put the legs in the butt. Put it in the oven for 200 degrees. Git it out of the oven. Git a bowl then smear buter on the turkey. Put grass in the bowl. Put it in the oven for 375 degrees.

By: Thea Boone

This is how to make a trakey. First buy a turkey from Kroger. Next clean turkey for 15min and pat dry. Then out turker in smoker for 4 hours. After that eat it and say I love it.

By: Piper Moore

How to cook a Thanksgiving trukey. First buy a turkey and wash the trukey. Then you brine the turkey. Next you dry the turkey off you don’t want any wetness on the trukey when you put it into the oven. Then you put turkeu in the oven rost the truky for 5 hours. Get the trukey out and let it sit befor carving it. Aafter carving the turkey put it in a big pot with cranbarry sauce. Pray and enjoy!

By: Felicity Pettit

First, wipe the turkey and pull out the gizzard. Next, put butter, herbs, and garlic on the turkey and rub together. Then, put the turkey in the oven for 4 hours or more. After that, take a baster and sray the turkey with turkey juice. Finally, eat the turkey. Have fun eating your thankgiveing turkey!

By: Bella Bowers

How to make a Thanksgiving turkey: First get out turkey, fruit, and bacon. Next, pre-heat the oven 375 degrees. Then, thaw the turkey out, wash it, and dry it. Then you can put it in the oven 30-40 mins. After that, soon the turkey will be done. Then you can put the fruit next to the turkey and put bacon in the microwave for 30 sec then put it on top of the turkey. Then, ENJOY!

By: Kathryn Miller

This is how to make a turkey. First, get the turkey out of the bag. Next, put the turkey on the pan. Then, tuck the turkey wings in. After that, you boil the turkey and stuff it. Finally, put the butter and seasoning on and enjoy.

By: Aubrie Stepp

This is how to make a thanksgiving turkey. First go to the store and buy a turkey. Next put the turkey in the oven at 170 degrees. Then take it out put seasoning on the turkey and put stuffing inside the turkey. After that spread a buch of butter on the turkey. Finally go and eat the turkey for thanksgiving.

By: Nevada Six

How to make a family Thanksgiving turkey is start with buying a fresh turkey from the store. Then season the turkey then start sqeezing some fruit on I do lemon and orange. Next, cook the turkey on Thanksgiving morning at 120 degrees for 35 minutes. Then, wash the turkey with hot water. After that, dry the turkey with a paper towel. Finally, put some gravy on the turkey make sure your turkey is on a tray and enjoy! That’s how you make my family’s turkey for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!

By: Skye Baughn

How to make a…. turkey. First, pull the feathers of. Next, get two bars of butter, orange qeels, and lemons. Then, put it in oven for 5 houls. After that, make the gravy add rosemary, butter and cook it. DFinally, you can eat yuor turkey.

By: Roger Young

This is how you make a turkey. First, rinse the turkey and pat dry with a paper towel. Next, mix seasoning and olive oil together. Then, rub mixture under the skin and on top of the turkey. After that, put the turkey in the ofen for 325 degrees F for 2 hours this depends on the size of the turkey. Finally that’s how you make a turkey so enjoy.

By: Autumn Anderson

This is how to make a delicious turkey, First buy a fresh turkey from the store. Then go back home and put it into the fridge for 15 minutes. Then take it out of the fridge then wash it. Then bake it for 3 in a half hours. Then out for flavor orange juice and put rosemary. Then put in the oven the degrees will be 375. Then take it out and enjoy!

By: Ilea Walker

Thish is how you mack a turkey. Hunt the turkey before Thursday, November 24th. Pull the feathers off the turkey. Cook the turkey for six hours. Get out the turkey let it cool bown. Get seasoning for the turkey.

By: Colson Kovach

This is how to make turkey for Thanksgiving. First go to the food store and go to the meat section and there you will find turky. Buy it and go home. Next make stuffing put it in the bird then put on sesning of any kid then put it in the ovin for 6m. Then get it out of the ovin. What til it cools then best Thanksgiveing ever!

By: Benjamin Matthews