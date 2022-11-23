Tree lighting this Sunday

This Sunday, Nov. 27, the annual Christmas Parade will be taking place in downtown Washington Court House, starting at 3 p.m.

The parade will weave through the same route that it embarked on last year.

The trail will start off on Elm Street, then make its way to Columbus Avenue and stay on that route until it becomes Court Street. Finally, the parade will end its trip on Circle Avenue.

Although the parade is an annual event that has taken place for many years, this year, organizers are putting an exciting twist on the festivities.

The very first Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at the end of the parade. The fire truck carrying Santa Claus will stop in front of the courthouse and Santa will wave his magic wand to light up the Christmas tree.

Jim Garland, Fayette County Commissioner, donated the tree specifically for this event and to be enjoyed by families from the community.

The ceremony came together with the collaboration of the Fayette County Commissioners, City of Washington Court House, Ron Sockman and his service team, and Kendra Redd-Hernandez.

Fayette County Travel and Tourism has also provided funding for the new window lights and outside wreaths and garland to decorate the courthouse alongside the Christmas tree.

Terry J. Summers was recently named the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas Parade.

The Christmas tree, donated by Jim Garland, awaiting Sunday afternoon’s holiday festivities. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_tree.jpg The Christmas tree, donated by Jim Garland, awaiting Sunday afternoon’s holiday festivities. Abby Shrout | Record-Herald photo

Ceremony will take place at the end of downtown parade