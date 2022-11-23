Lora Loyd’s 4th grade MTES students: ‘If I Were a Thankgiving Turkey’ Part 2

Miami Trace Elementary fourth grade students:

By: Ashtyn Ruth

If I were a Thankgiving turkey, I would feel terrified because I don’t want to be eaten by someone neither would I want to be cut open. Next I would think “Well, I guess its time!” . Then I would say “I THOUGHT YOU LOVED ME!!”. Lastly I would hide all of the kitchen tools so they can’t hurt me.

By: Breanna Lewis

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey,First I would feel terrified because I could be eaten by a human for thanksgiving which isn’t good for me, Next I would think “Why me?” because who wants to be a Thanksgiving turkey if you’re going to be eaten. Then I would say “I need to escape” so i don’t get eaten by a human for thanksgiving, Lastly for i would run away so they don’t find me and cook me!

By: Brennan Green

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would Feel worried because I don’t know if the farmer is going to pick me for Thanksgiving dinner. And I would think goodbye earth it was nice being on you because I would be eaten and you know what has to be done first. And I would say I thought you loved me because I thought that he would not eat me if he loved me.And I would do this I would run over the people who were going to eat me and cook me.

By: Colt Satterfield

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey,First I would feel depressed since I would be about to die.Then I would think to myself,I guess it’s time to accept my fate.I would also say “why are you doing this to me?,why don’t you just go get a turkey from the store.”.Finally I would travel to an alternate timeline 20 days before thanksgiving and then every 20 days I would do it again and again on loop.And if the timelines always shifting is to much to handle for the gods,then i would just hop on to the tray and say “so when are ya gonna cook me?”.

By: Emrey Dato

If I were a Thankgiving turkey, I would Feel terrified because I was about to die. I would think “ Why Me?” I would say “I thought you loved me?”. And last I Would peck my owner until it decides not to eat me.

By: Evan Hawvermale

Firstly, If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel scared because I would be in an oven. Secondly, I would think “Goodbye, world..”. Then, I would say “I guess it’s time to die”. And finally, I would get my owners to play the national anthem and salute into the oven.

By: Hannah Roath

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel mad because I was about to be eaten by my owner. Also I would think “Why do I have to be eaten?”. Then I would say “I though you loved me?” and “I need to gather supplies!”. What I’d do is wear a disguise, hide myself, run away, escape, and hide cooking supplies. This is what I’d do if I was a Thanksgiving turkey.

By: Isaac Mavis

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel happy because I could go in a 1981 4640 John Deere tractor and hook up a bush hog then run over my owners. I would think I would die but the world is unpredictable. Also I would say ‘’see ya later folks’’. Then I would get out of the tractor and run away with my wife, yeah that’s right I have a wife, my new name would be Johnathan Mafioso a high ranked mafia boss. In conclusion, it would be amazing to be a turkey.

By: Jasmine Wycuff

If I were a Thankgiving turkey, I would feel nervous because people are trying to eat me . If I was a Thanksgiving turkey I would think of a plan to escape. After thinking of a plan to escape I would go and ‘tell’ my other turkey friends about it. I would ‘say’ to them we need to escape right now!

By: John Hamilton

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would be glad that thanksgiving only happens once a year. I like that so that means more life for me.I Would kill the farmer so that I could stay alive.Iwold say nighty night to the farmer. To scare him

By: Juliann Nixon

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel terrified, and worried because I wouldn’t want to be killed then eaten. I would also think “ I don’t want to die!” and “ help me!” because I don’t want to be killed. I would say “ I gotta get out of here!” and “ We need to escape this place!” because I wouldn’t want to be dinner . I would try to escape the farm and find a safer place to live and wear a disguise so they wouldn’t know how I am because I don’t want to die. That’s what I would do, say, feel, and think if I were a Thanksgiving turkey.

By: Kali Rowland

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would be happy because I’m not afraid of death at all, we all die someday and we can’t help it. I would think “It’s ok, it doesn’t matter.” I’d say a short and say a sweet goodbye to Breanna turkey. I would simply ask “Why am I being cooked?” to my family. I would just accept my fate and leave this earth as quickly as I entered it. I would do that if I was a Thanksgiving turkey.

By: Karson Robinette

If I were a Thankgiving turkey, I would feel scared because I dont want to be a dinner. I would think cant die today I want to have a life for a little bit. I want to move out of this place to live and not be a dinner tonight. I would get a uno revers card throw it in there face and say time to go to the gun safe pewpew.

By: Kora Eggleton

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would be terrified because I would be put in the oven and eaten as a dinner. If I ever would’ve thought something while I was a thanksgiving turkey I would think “Why me?” because out of all the turkeys the farmer had to pick me. My last words before I get cooked would be “Bye Bye everyone!” because I would miss my friends but oh well. I would try to avoid the farmer so I don’t get cooked but my first instinct would be to start chasing him and pecking at the farmers legs.

By: Kyra McIver

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel happy. I would feel happy because I am a turkey. I also would think “ Wow, I have skinny legs.” I would think that because turkeys have skinny legs. I also would say “ Gobble,Gobble,Gobble.” I would say that because I’m totally a cool turkey. Lastly if I was a turkey I would chase people and things around while gobbling and singing. I would do that because it seems fun. That’s what I would do if I were a Thanksgiving turkey.

By: Lilian DeSanto

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would be terrified because who wants to be cooked? First I would think “ Your mother would be disappointed in you right now” Then I would say “You wanna switch spots and you will feel how I feel” Lastly I would chase him around with a slipper and put him in the corner.

By: Lucy Siler

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel terrified because I wouldn’t want to get eaten by a human. Next, I would think that “If I run away the people won’t be able to find me”. Then, I would say “ I want to eat you humans”! Finally, I would chase the people that were trying to eat me.

By: Lynlee Warner

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel terrified because I would be eaten for thanksgiving. I would think “Please don’t eat me” because I would be scared to be eaten. If I were a thanksgiving turkey I would say “I thought you loved me, you cared for me all this time” . I would run away so I wouldn’t be cooked and eaten for thanksgiving dinner. If I were a Thanksgiving turkey I would feel, think, say and do things so, I would not be Thanksgiving dinner.

By: Maddox Wallace

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would be happy and nervous because I would be eaten but only on thanksgiving. That means I could turn out lucky. Sometimes turkeys are spared. I would also try to use self defense on the person trying to eat me. If the person is using a knife I would grab it and throw it in a small crevice that they can’t fit in. If they used a gun I would run and hide in a small crevice that they can’t fit in.

By: Piper Rickman

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel sad because I would not want to leave all of my friends and family. Also I would think “why did they choose me to get cooked, why not anyone else”. If they tried to eat me then I would say “please do not eat me because I did not want to be the one in their bellies”! Lastly I would wear a disguise and if they found me then i would peck them with my beak. That is what I would do if I was a thanksgiving turkey.

By: Rylyn Moseley

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel scared or concerned. I would think “Why me” or “I thought my owners liked me”. I would say “please don’t eat me” or “why do I have to go today”? What I would do is chase the owners on a tractor or wear a disguise or chase and peck them. Those would be my actions if I was a thanksgiving turkey!!!!!