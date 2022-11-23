Lora Loyd’s 4th grade MTES students: ‘If I Were a Thanksgiving Turkey’

Miami Trace Elementary fourth graders:

By: Addie Brown

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel happy because I was having fun until I heard him.And be mad because he said that. I was playing games and I went to the pumpkin patch. And I saw him talking about that so I was mad. I think “how can i escape?” “Am i going to die!” “I want dinner.”I am going to kill the farmer.” I would say “don’t sell me.” “don’t eat my feathers.” “I don’t taste good.” “aaaaaa” I Would do run,play dead,hide,relax.

By: Aiden McKirgan

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel very scared. Next, I would think “how will I escape?” or “I’m going to die!”. Then, I would say “I won’t taste good!”, or I would say “Don’t eat me or I’ll run away!”. Finally, I would run away from the farmers.

By: Annabel Bailey

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel scared because I would be getting eaten by the farmer’s family. I would run for the mountains if I was a Thanksgiving turkey because I do not want to be eaten by the famer. “ Do not eat me, I am too hairy. “ Leave me alone because I am going to die soon because I’m going to be eaten” . “ Goodbye world, I am going to be eaten soon”. “ Bye”.

By: Ava Hoppes

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would first feel stressed because I don’t want to die. Next I would think “ I’m going to be a sweaty turkey” because I’m so stressed I would sweat a lot . Then what I would say would be “ I will taste sweaty so I wouldn’t eat me ” I would say this because if I’m sweaty then I will taste soggy. Now last but not least I would play dead and why I would do that because of being so stressed I would passout and I thought that was a good reason.

By: Braxton Eddlemon

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would hide in a Santa Claus outfit & act like I am getting ready for christmas. I would feel anxious & run away & say don’t eat my feathers.

And I would be like how can I get out of this place. I must find a way to get out, I mean…..there must be a way ri…right. Like Christmas is coming up and I want to live another Christmas, like why not. I don’t want to die. Maybe I should play dead know that it will not work. I don’t taste that good so maybe, I am over reacting. Maybe I will not die if I go ask my Cousin Chicken or the other Cousin Rooster. Maybe he will know. He is lucky he is not being eaten for thanksgiving.”come here little Turkey” all that hyperventilating & I am not even going to be eaten?.

By: Cora St. Clair

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel: stressed think: “ how can i escape? “ say:” you cant catch me” do: run away and say i wont be dinner looks like your having chicken watch out barnita.

By: Elijah Nichols

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel scared of the former bill.i would kill famer bill. I would say don’t eat me i’m full of feathers. I would hide or kill bill the farmer and mabe paly dead. Tha is what i would do if i was a thanksgiving turkey

By: Ella Bryant

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel very scared because I don’t want to be dinner. I would think that “ I’m gonna die!” and I don’t want to die, I want to live a good life. I would say “Don’t touch me, I have a disease!” even though I don’t have a disease, I don’t want to be Thanksgiving dinner. And the thing I would do is play dead until the farmer sees that I am a perfect turkey, just dead lying on the ground so he can cook me for dinner but when he comes to grab me I will… peck him and then he will cry like a little baby.

By: Hunter Vance

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel amazing. I’d feel amazing because then I would be thinking “I want to be the Thanksgiving turkey because they get everything.” Next I’d say “Please pick me please. I really want to be a Thanksgiving turkey. ” I was right, the Thanksgiving turkey does get everything. Lastly, I would watch tv.

By: Isaac Matthews

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would say “bro! You think I have a death wish! GOODNIGHT!!!!!”, and then whack him with a crowbar. While he’s knocked out, I shoot him with a nerf gun I stole from the farmer’s boy and also steal plane tickets to florida. Then I relax in a hot chocolate spa and eat Mcdonalds. THE END!!!

By: Jenna Phipps

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel anxious because I would not want to be eaten by a farmer. I would think, “I’m gonna die!” I would say, “I taste like feathers!” I would also play dead.

By: Joseph Frazer

If I were a Thankgiving turkey,First I would feel very scared because I would die. I would think “where are the strawbeirres” because I would want some. Then I would say “I’M GOING TO FIND THE STRAWBEIRRES” because I would do what I think.Last I would eat my strawberries while I cook.

By: Julia King

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would Feel anxious. Another way I would feel would be confident. The way I would be thinking if I felt anxious is “Oh no I hope I am not picked for thanksgiving dinner!” Then if I was confident I would be thinking “You can’t catch me!” I would be saying tons of things if I was anxious but the one I really think I would say is “I DON’T TASTE GOOD!” And for being confident I would say “Run run as fast as you can, you can’t catch me i’m Julia the turkey!” For being anxious I will only do one thing which is…..play dead! Last thing I would do if I was confident is keep running till christmas day! That is what I would do if I were a Thanksgiving turkey.

By: Keeton Kunka

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel sad and scared if a farmer was going to cook me it whould be insane. I whould think “should i pay my taxes should i drive the car into the farmer’s house” next i I whould say “get my car bring me a pencil so i can pay my taxes” then i would break the farmer’s house and pay my taxes.

By: Kellar Knisley

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would first feel scared. I next would think that “ I’m going to die”. I would say “ I don’t taste good”. I last what I would do is run away.

By: Kendall Fitzgerald

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel amazing. Next I would think “I want to be dinner for them”. Then I would “say i’m very good.”Last I would kick the boys to prove i’m better than them.

By: Michael Cook

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel angry because of the other turkeys. Then I would think that “I should run away from the other turkeys” because they told me what to do. I would also think that “the other turkeys are as fat as a beaver.” After that I would say “go away” to the other turkeys because I don’t like them. Finally I would push the other turkeys down the huge hill and at the bottom there were super sharp spikes because I didn’t like what they were doing. So that’s what I would do if I were a Thanksgiving turkey.

By: Oliver VanLandingham

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would Feel, Think, Say, and Do. If I were a Thanksgiving turkey first, I would feel scared because I would probably die. Next, I would think “How am I going to die?” because you never know how, if, or when you will die. Then I would, say “Don’t eat me I taste like human.” because I eat human. Finally, Something I would do is play dead until they come to me then I’ll eat them. In conclusion if I was a Thanksgiving turkey I would be either dead or everyone else would be dead.

By: Raiden Cartee

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would say “please don’t eat me. I don’t taste good. If I were a Thanksgiving Turkey, I would feel sad and scared. Then I would play dead. And last I would “think how do I escape?”

By: Sutton Mercer

If I were a Thanksgiving turkey, I would feel upset because the farmer is going to kill me. Then I would think “I’m going to die” because you would be going to die when it is thanksgiving. Then I would say “ HELP HELP HELP! ” Because you would not want to be a Thanksgiving dinner, would you? Then I would hide in a small space because then the farmer would not see you in a small space. DO NOT BE A THANKSGIVING DINNER! Good luck!