Mrs. Kelley and Mrs. Gallimore’s first graders at MTES share how to make a turkey

Miami Trace Elementary first graders:

Lucas –

First go to Wal-Mart. Then take it home. Rip the bones off of it. Put the seasoning on it. Put it in the oven at 900 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with ham and eggs!

Colten –

My dad will get the turkey for us from the woods. Then we cut it. Then put the batter on it with peanut butter and jelly. Then cook it in the oven at 1 degree for 60 minutes. Serve with ice cream and water.

Karsyn –

First get the turkey from the farm and clean it and take the feathers off. Put salt on top. Cook it in the oven at 20 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with oranges and vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Eli –

First go to Wal-Mart to get the turkey and salt for $20.00. Clean the turkey. Put salt on the turkey. Cook for 20 minutes at 21 degrees. Serve with mac and cheese and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Cadence –

First go to Wal-Mart to buy the turkey for $20.00. Put seasoning on top of the turkey. Cook the turkey in the oven at 5 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with mac and cheese and ice cream for dessert.

Hunter –

First find a turkey in the barn. Take him home to clean. Put pepperonis on top of the turkey. Cook the turkey in the microwave for 50 minutes. Serve with peanut butter sandwiches and cookies for dessert.

Devon –

First go to Wal-Mart to buy a turkey, spaghetti and mashed potatoes. Put little pieces of salad on top of the turkey. Cook the turkey for 20 minutes at 10 degrees, but don’t let the turkey get crispy. Serve with mashed potatoes and dumplings and brownies and cookies for dessert.

Emma-

First go to the farm to catch my turkey and then take it home to cook for 60 minutes in the oven. The turkey has to cool down and then we can eat it. Serve it with mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and hot dogs.

Harley-

Don’t catch a turkey because I do not like turkey. First, cook the ham for however long you think. Serve it with mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, ketchup, pie, ice cream and popsicles.

Ben-

First dad shoots the turkey, brings it home and then cooks it on the stove. Then we eat it with cake.

Ezra-

First Mamaw buys the turkey from walmart. Then dad cooks the turkey in the oven at 10 degrees for 10 hours. Serve it with mac and cheese.

Aiyana-

First go to Wal-Mart to buy the turkey. Then take the turkey home and put tomatoes, salad and onions inside the turkey. Then cook the turkey on the stove for 7 minutes. Serve with ham, beans and rolls and ice cream and cake for dessert.