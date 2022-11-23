Turkey recipes from Mrs. Hagler’s MTES first graders

Miami Trace Elementary School first graders:

First you buy it at the store. Rinse off the turkey and season it with salt. Next, put chicken inside of the turkey. Heat the oven to 100 degrees and cook it for 30 minutes. The oven will beep. Then after it is done you have to cut it up and put it on a plate. Serve it with another food like mashed potatoes, chicken, or sushi.

— Amelia B.

First you go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Preheat the oven to 90 degrees. Take the feathers off of the turkey. Wash off the turkey and put pepper and seasoning salt on the outside of it. Next you stuff the turkey with turkey seasoning from the store. Cook the turkey for 10 hours. Last, take the turkey out of the oven and cut it up. Serve the turkey on tin foil.

— Adalyn B.

First you go to the store and buy a turkey. You preheat the oven to 40 degrees. Next you use chicken seasoning to season the outside of the turkey. Add some salt. Then you stuff the turkey with chicken. You cook the turkey for 3 hours. You serve the turkey with chicken, mashed potatoes, and fruit.

— Lyla C.

First you get the turkey at the store. Pluck out the feathers. Put seasoning like pepper, salt, and a little bit of barbeque sauce on it. You can add other seasonings too. Next turn on the oven to 20 degrees or higher, and cook the turkey for what I think is 13 minutes. It is done when the oven dings. Then, take it out of the oven and watch out because it is very hot! Put mittens on, and take it out of the oven very carefully. Set it on the table and celebrate. You say thanks and get little tiny gifts in little tiny bags.

— Kayla W.

First get a turkey and wash it off. Fill the turkey with water and season it. Next, preheat the oven to 10 degrees and cook it for 5 minutes. Then check it and cook it for another 25 minutes. When it is done it has to brown. Last, you need to serve the turkey on a plate.

— Kynzlie

First go to Kroger and buy a turkey. Take it home and wash it off. You can put stuff on the outside, but I do not know what it is. Preheat the oven to 80 degrees. Next, stuff the turkey with M&M’s. Cook it for 4 hours. Then, take it out of the oven when the oven rings. When the turkey comes out, serve the turkey with green beans, mashed potatoes, and corn.

— Anson R.

First you go to the store and get a turkey. Bring it home and take off the paper, and put seasoning inside of it like stuffing. Next turn on the oven to 211 degrees. Cook the turkey until the oven beeps. Then, take it out of the oven and put more stuff on the turkey. Last, put it back in the oven for half an hour. Take it out and put all of the stuff around the turkey. You can put stuffing on the plate and some mac and cheese. You can also add some salad or pasta too.

— Abel S.

First you go buy the turkey and bring it home. Preheat the oven to 10 degrees. Before you cook the turkey, you will put it in the pan. Next you stuff the turkey with chicken. Cook the turkey for 40 minutes. You will know the turkey is done when the timer rings. Take it out and serve the turkey with mashed potatoes, fruit, and vegetables.

— Ellison F.

First you hunt the turkey. Bring it home, wash it, and pluck out the feathers. Preheat the oven to 50 degrees. Next you season it with salt and oil. You can put stuffing inside the turkey. Then, put the turkey in the oven and cook for 30 minutes. When the oven beeps, take it out. Last, you put a tray under it and serve it.

— Frankie H.

First you have to buy a turkey and open it. Next you have to preheat the oven to 211 degrees. You cook the turkey for 22 minutes. Then you take it out and stuff it with meat and cook it again. You wait for the turkey to ring. Last, serve it with macaroni and cheese, ham, and meat.

— Abby R.

First you kill the turkey. Take off the feathers and season the turkey with meat and seasoning. Set the oven to 29 degrees. Next, stuff the turkey with seasoning and more meat. You will cook the turkey for 2 hours. You will know the turkey is done when you hear the noise from the oven. Then, take the turkey out of the oven and put it on a tray. Last, serve the turkey with ham and meat.

— Cael F.

First, you will go to the store and get a turkey. Take it home and wash it off. Preheat the oven to 20 degrees. Next, stuff the turkey with oil and put mashed potatoes in there too. Next, cook the turkey for 35 minutes. You know it is done when the oven beeps. Then, take it out of the oven and put it on a plate. Last, serve with apple pie, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Eat it up.

— Makenna J.

First you get the turkey and wash it off. Next, you need to stuff the turkey with ham before you cook it, but just a little and not a whole lot of ham. Then you cook the turkey for 1 hour and 21 minutes. When the timer goes DING it is done. Last, serve the turkey with donuts and sugar bread.

— Ezekiel N.

First you get the turkey. After you get the turkey you preheat the oven to 10 degrees. Before you can put the turkey in the oven you will first need to stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, put the turkey in the oven and cook it for 2 minutes. You will know when the turkey is done when the oven dings. Then, take the turkey out of the oven. Last, serve it with mashed potatoes and green beans.

— Leila H.

First I go buy a turkey and bring it home and take it out of the bag. Next I put seasoning on the outside like pepper, salt, and sometimes I put a little hot sauce on it too. Then I put it in the airfryer at 200 degrees for 2 hours. When you can smell the turkey it is time to take it out of the airfryer. Then I stuff the turkey with peppers and a little bit of bacon bits and seasoning, (I don’t like bacon bits that much but you can’t even taste them). Last, I serve mashed potatoes, stuffing, and yams on the side. I also like a glass of milk to drink. YUM!!

— Lydia W.

First you go to a place where you can buy a turkey. Bring the turkey home and preheat the oven to 30 degrees. You need to put stuff in the turkey before you can cook it. You can put a little bit of pepper and salt on the turkey too. Next you cook the turkey for 20 minutes. When the turkey is brown it is done. Then you take the turkey out of the oven and put more seasoning and stuffing in it. Last. put it on a plate and eat the turkey with your family.

— Jett J.

First you need to buy the turkey at the store. Bring it home and preheat the oven to 50 degrees. Next you will season the turkey with spices. Put seasoning and spices inside the turkey. Then put it in the oven for 30 minutes. You know it is ready when the oven beeps. Last, take the turkey out of the oven and get drinks, other food, and stuff like that.

— Jacob G.

First you buy the turkey and take it home. Preheat the oven to 20 degrees. Next you stuff the turkey with fruit and cook it for 21 minutes. You know the turkey is ready when it is hot.Then take it out of the oven. Last, serve it with pizza and fruit.

— Georgia U.

First you buy the turkey at Walmart. You take the turkey home and set the oven to 2 degrees. Next you season the turkey by putting salt and pepper on it. I don’t usually cook the turkey, but if I did I would stuff it with pizza. Then cook the turkey for 30 minutes. You know it is done when it is hot. Last, take it out of the oven and serve it with mashed potatoes and pie.

— Chloe H.

First you preheat the oven to 30 degrees. You need to wash your hands with soap. Next you will put stuffing in the turkey and cook it for 15 minutes. You will know the turkey is done when the oven beeps. Then you will serve the turkey with mashed potatoes, salt, and pepper.

— Ellie C.