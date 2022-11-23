‘How to cook a turkey’ by Mrs. Seyfang’s MTES first graders

Miami Trace Elementary first graders

Kaylee Kinman

First you take the turkey out of the packaging and then you put the temperature thing in it. Then you put it in the oven. Bake it for an hour.

Treycin Daniels

First you cut the turkey and then you take the skin off of it. Next you put the meat in the oven. Put salt on the turkey and then the seasoning. Cook it for 20 minutes. Then you eat it.

Colton Ralston

First you take the turkey out of the package and then make it so it’s nice and cold and warm. Then you cook it for 20 seconds and then you take it out and put salt on it. Lastly, you eat it with a fork.

Dylan Skeens

Put it in the oven and put it in for 20 minutes and then cut it up into pieces and take out the bones.

Brantley Shull

Put the turkey in the oven for 30 minutes. Put some sauce and pepper on it. Do not eat the bones. Bake it for 49 minutes. Let it cool down for like 30 minutes. Then you put pepper on it and then eat it.

Elena Moore

Put it in the oven for 20 minutes in a pan. Set the oven to 9 degrees. When it beeps its done. Then you eat it.

Brandon Miller

Put it in the oven. Season the turkey with chicken. Set the oven to 9 or 8 degrees and bake it for 5 hours. It is done when it smokes. Then you add something to it. I don’t know what, but it makes it really good and then you eat it.

Darrell Johnson

Set the oven to 9 degrees. Put the turkey in the oven. Bake it for 9 minutes. When it goes off the turkey is done. Then you eat it.

Bradley Velasquez

First you put salt on the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Set the oven to 3 degrees. Bake the turkey for 5 minutes. You know it’s done when it’s red. Then you eat the turkey.

Silas Ollie

First you pepper the turkey. Then you put it in the oven. Set the oven to medium and bake it for 3 hours. It’s done when the oven beeps. Then you take a bite out of the middle.

Koby Carson

First you put pepper on the turkey. Next you put the turkey in the oven. Set the oven to medium and bake the turkey for 20 minutes. You know it’s done when the oven beeps. Then you dig in!

Piper Baker

First you put some pepper on the turkey and put it in the oven. Cook it for 5 minutes and then I would take it out. You would ask someone if it looks done. Then you eat the turkey.

A.J. Smith

First you season the turkey with salt. Then you put it in the oven for 20 minutes. You set the oven at 20 degrees. You know the turkey is done when the oven beeps. It will look crispy and juicy. Put more salt on the turkey and you can eat it.

Autumn Writsel

First you put it in the oven. Put the oven on 3 degrees. You bake it for 10 minutes. It’s done when the timer goes off. Then you eat it.

Austin DeSantos

First you go to a store and buy a turkey. Then you put turkey seasoning on the turkey. Then you put it in the oven. Set the oven to 40 degrees and bake the turkey for 10 or 30 minutes. You know it’s done when the timer beeps. Get the turkey out of the oven and cut the turkey into pieces and eat. My parents teached me all about how to cook a turkey!