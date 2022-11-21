Summers named parade grand marshal

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Terry J. Summers will serve as the grand marshal of Sunday’s 2022 Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House.

As a husband, father, grandfather, business owner and community leader, Summers has continually shown his commitment, dedication and service to the community and the families of Fayette County.

A Fayette County native, he is the son of the late Robert and Eloise (Beekman) Summers. He is a 1972 graduate of Miami Trace High School and attended Cedarville University, Circleville Bible College, and Ohio University in Chillicothe. With his wife of 43 years, Terri L. (Pitstick) Summers, they enjoy their family; daughters, Vanessa Summers, and Mendi (Matthew) Talkington; and their grandchildren, Grant, Ellie, and Tripp Talkington.

Summers began his career in funeral services in 1972 at Kirkpatrick Funeral Home. He is thankful to have worked with several of the local funeral homes before opening Summers Funeral Home in May of 1991, where he continues to care for families. In 1981, he opened Fayette Ambulance Service, which operated until 2003.

Summers is a member of Heritage Memorial Church, where he has served as song leader and held several board positions. He has served on the Fayette County Board of Health for 35 years, is a member of the Good Hope Lions Club, and past board member of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, as well as a former dispatcher and jailer at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Summers said he feels privileged to have a business in Fayette County for over 30 years that helps serve the families of his community.

Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Bowers said Summers “has always been a shining example of a loving family man, responsible business owner, community leader, and caring funeral home director. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is honored to recognize Terry Summers for his care and dedication to the people of Fayette County, Ohio. We bestow upon him the title of 2022 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal.”

The annual Christmas parade is set to begin at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 27 through downtown Washington Court House.

Annual Chamber Christmas parade set for this Sunday in downtown WCH