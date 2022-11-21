WCH woman turns 100-years-old

On Nov. 21, Eleanor Hixon of Washington Court House turned 100 years old!

Hixon resides at Court House Manor’s Assisted Living area and gets along tremendously at 100 years old.

The employees of the Assisted Living Center decorated Hixon’s front door with balloons, banners, and candy to celebrate the big day!

It’s safe to say that Hixon had a wonderful birthday and is loved by many!