Child porn gets Greenfield man 25 years

A Greenfield man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Nathan Lee Murray, 33, sexually exploited a victim under the age of 5 for the purpose of creating child pornography. As part of his sentence, he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life, the court said.

According to the indictment, in February 2021, when Murray was on parole with the state of Ohio for a prior sex offense, he possessed child pornography on his cell phone.

Further investigation by the FBI revealed that Murray had produced the child pornography by sexually assaulting a young victim. Murray’s left hand can be seen in the images; he has the word “LOVE” tattooed on his hand. In other images, Murray’s reflection is seen in the mirror.

Murray created the images and videos in July of 2020 and February of 2021, according to the court.

Murray was sentenced in July 2021 in Highland County for the underlying sex abuse that was depicted in the videos. The Highland County Court of Common Pleas ordered him to serve an in determinant term of imprisonment of 15 years to life. Murray will have to serve a minimum of 15 years before being considered for parole.

Murray will serve 15 years of his federal sentence after he is released from his Highland County term of imprisonment.

