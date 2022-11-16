Destination Outlets announces Black Friday hours

Destination Outlets Jeffersonville has set its hours for Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend.

Thanksgiving Day (Nov 24): Closed

Friday, Nov 25: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 26: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 27: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. there will be a petting zoo located near Nike. The animals will be dressed in holiday costumes with free pony rides

A list of stores at Destination Outlets:

American Eagle Outfitters, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Bath & Body Works Clearance, Candle & Decor Outlet, Candy Company, Carter’s Clearance Outlet, Casual Male XL Outlet, Chico’s Outlet. Clarks Outlet, Coach, Cranberry Boutique, Crocs, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Fragrance Outlet, Gap Outlet, Gizmo’s Toylab, Hanesbrands, HB Apparel Outlet, Hot Topic, Journeys, Kate Spade New York, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Launch (coming soon), Levi’s Outlet, Lids, LOFT Outlet, Maurices, Michael Kors, Nike Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, Open Box Outlet, Orion Coffee & Tea, Pepperidge Farm, Philly Pretzel Factory, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Pottery Barn Outlet, Rack Room Shoes, Rally House, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, SAS Shoes, Skechers, Sports Corner, Sunglass Hut, Sweetwater Bay Boutique, T.J.Maxx, The Uniform Outlet, Under Armour, Vera Bradley, Versona, Wade Jurney Homes, White House Black Market, Williams-Sonoma Outlet, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, WZAA 106.9 LPFM, Yankee Candle Outlet

