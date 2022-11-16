McCane chosen as Hometown Hero

Modern Woodmen Washington Court House Chapter 5458 recently recognized Beth McCane as its 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Hero.

A dinner was held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Our Place Restaurant to present the award.

McCane is known professionally in Fayette County as director of sales and marketing for Carriage Court Assisted Living and Memory Support Care. There, she often gives talks for groups on her own time as she has a calling to help educate others about Alzheimer’s and how the disease affects our loved ones.

Outside of Carriage Court, McCane served as event coordinator of “The Longest Day” fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association this past summer in downtown Washington Court House. The event helped raise awareness while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

She has served as president of the Washington Rotary Club, an International Service Organization. She also serves on the Fayette County Historical Society Board and helps coordinate the historic fall tour of Washington Cemetery offered by the Fayette County Historical Society and Fayette County Travel and Tourism.

McCane serves on the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Board, so she is often seen helping the Chamber congratulate a Business of the Month or welcome new businesses to the community. She is always involved making our community a better place to live and work.

Chapter president, Debra Corbell-Grover, had this to say as she presented the award. “Beth serves our community and the people who live here in a caring and selfless way. She has a servant’s heart and I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Beth McCane to be our Washington Court House Hometown Hero.”

Modern Woodmen gives their Hometown Heroes an opportunity to donate $100 to the charity of their choice. McCane chose the Meals on Wheels program through the Fayette County Commission on Aging.

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call district agent, Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445.

The Modern Woodmen WCH Chapter 5458 recently recognized Beth McCane (second from left) as its 2022 Hometown Hero. Pictured with McCane are (left to right) Debra Corbell-Grover, Bev Mayo and Dan Mayo. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Beth-McCane-Hometown-Hero.jpg The Modern Woodmen WCH Chapter 5458 recently recognized Beth McCane (second from left) as its 2022 Hometown Hero. Pictured with McCane are (left to right) Debra Corbell-Grover, Bev Mayo and Dan Mayo. Courtesy photo

Modern Woodmen WCH Chapter 5458 present award at dinner