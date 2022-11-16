Good Hope Lions’ Candy Store opens at new location

Today is the grand opening of the annual Good Hope Lions’ Candy Store.

The candy store will be open from Nov. 16 to Dec. 22 or until supplies run out, whichever comes first.

The store’s hours will be Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The store will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 as well.

The store will be located at a new location this year, 1114 Columbus Ave.

“The members of the Good Hope Lions Club are excited to have this new location for the candy store this year and look forward to seeing our patrons this candy season,” said Jim Davis, Good Hope Lions Club president.

“We are pleased to offer over 65 varieties of candy including 12 sugar free options,” explained Rick Mead, candy store committee member.

Last year, the Good Hope Lions were able to donate over $36,000 due to the generous support from the community. These donations included the purchase of a defibrillator for the Wayne Township Fire Department, an infusion chair for the Fayette County Cancer Center, sponsorship of an Honor Flight veteran and their volunteer, 20 scholarships for local students and donations to local community organizations and Lion Charities.

Mead invited everyone to follow the club on Facebook by searching Good Hope Lions’ Candy Store. For large or advanced orders, please call 740-335-9416.

Some of the Good Hope Lions members helping advertise the candy store at its new location. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_candy-store.jpg Some of the Good Hope Lions members helping advertise the candy store at its new location. Courtesy photo