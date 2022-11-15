Gas prices dip across south central Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is seven cents lower this week at $3.738 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices:

South Central Ohio average: $3.738

Washington Court House average: $3.806

Average price during the week of November 7, 2022 $3.805

Average price during the week of November 15, 2021 $3.276

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.845 Athens

$3.831 Chillicothe

$3.625 Columbiana

$3.734 East Liverpool

$3.600 Gallipolis

$3.819 Hillsboro

$3.492 Ironton

$3.901 Jackson

$3.667 Logan

$3.604 Marietta

$3.735 Portsmouth

$3.780 Steubenville

$3.894 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gasoline slid three cents in the past week to $3.77, which is 13 cents less than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago. The main reason has been fluctuations in the cost of crude oil.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.49 to settle at $88.96. Although crude prices rose at the end of the week due to a weakening dollar, prices dropped earlier in the week after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 4 million barrels. The inventory rise could mean that demand is falling due to growing economic concerns.

According to data from the EIA, gasoline demand increased from 8.66 million barrels per day to 9.01 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 205.7 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.