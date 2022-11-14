Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 12

Justin L. Griffitts, 49, Plain City, Ohio, expired registration.

Zachery R. Rhyan, 19, 851 Potomac Circle, red light violation.

Misty Rapp, 37, 715 E. Market St., court suspension.

James Trisdale, 25, 1325 Forest St. Apt. C, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Nov. 11

Dalton C.W. Knapp, 45, 648 Yeoman St., obstructing, criminal trespass, license forfeiture.

Ashley A. Shepherd, 36, at large, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, obstructing.

Nov. 10

Holly J. Robinson-Blouse, 34, 201 Lauren Lane, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Krystal M. Popes, 32, 220 McKinley Ave., no operator’s license, failure to control.

Jim P. Nelson, 28, Memphis, Tenn., failure to yield.

Cheyanne R. Smith, 22, 424 Clyburn Ave., unsafe vehicle.

Michael S. Wagner, 40, 904 John St., non-compliance suspension.