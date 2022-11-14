Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 11

Theft: At 12:51 p.m., officers responded to Top Dollar Pawn in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the complainant advised unknown person(s) had stolen a firearm. A report was taken.

Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing: At 4:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to 408 Peabody Ave. in reference to Ashley Shepherd being inside the residence. Upon the officers’ arrival, Shepherd was located inside. Shepherd then tried hiding from officers inside the residence. Officers made their way inside the residence, arrested Shepherd and transported her to the jail.

Criminal Trespass/Obstructing: At 6:14 p.m., an officer with the Washington C.H. Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Dalton Knapp for several traffic offenses. Knapp fled from the vehicle on foot and ignored several commands to stop. Officers lost sight of Knapp and K-9 officer “Edox” was utilized to track him. Edox tracked Knapp to a backyard nearby. Officers were able to locate Knapp in the backyard and took him into custody without incident thanks to Edox.

Nov. 10

Forgery/Theft: At 4:01 p.m., the complainant came to the police department to report that his father had stolen money from him. The suspect had forged the victim’s name on a check. A report was taken.

Nov. 8

Disorderly Conduct/Inducing Panic: At 8:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Market Street in reference to Chrystal Shadley walking in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, Shadley appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Shadley refused to get out of the roadway and onto the sidewalk. Shadley was arrested and transported to the jail.

Drug Paraphernalia: At 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the Bluestone Inn in reference to probation officers having Taylor Ross in custody. During a search of her property, they located drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics. Ross was arrested and transported to jail.

Theft: At 11:47 a.m., officers responded to the Robinson Road trailer park in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the victim advised that sometime within the past month, he had a firearm stolen. A report was taken.