City council holds first meeting of Nov.

On Wednesday, Washington Court House City Council held its first regular meeting of the month.

City Manager Joe Denen wanted to make citizens aware of the proper way to dispose of bagged leaves.

“If you have bagged leaves, you need to call the service department at 740-636-2380,” explained Denen. “The service department has recently been going through town to collect the loose leaves and will continue to do so.”

Denen added, “We have been in drought conditions for awhile so we will also continue to monitor the reserve water.”

Denen concluded the city manager’s report with a quick comment about Main Street Creamery, a new ice cream parlor located at 145 N. Main St.

“I would also like to talk about Main Street Creamery. That corner has come along quite nicely and has turned out to be a wonderful establishment,” he said.

The invocation was led by Dale Lynch, chairperson and the Pledge was led by Caleb Johnson, council member.

All members of the city council were present at the meeting as well.

The next regular meeting of the month will be held on Monday, Nov. 21 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. This meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the City Council Chambers.

