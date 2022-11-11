WHS hosts luncheon, ceremony for veterans

On Friday, Washington High School held its annual Veterans Day luncheon and program for local veterans.

Veterans were first served a free lunch beginning at 11 a.m. in the cafeteria. The lunch consisted of Au Gratin potatoes, green beans, choice of either Salisbury steak or chicken, a dinner roll, and a cookie.

The Veterans Day program began at 12:30 p.m. in Liberty Hall where veterans were joined by the students at WHS who had taken the Americanism Test.

Those in attendance were led in the Pledge of Allegiance by a senior, Blake Walker, and then listened to a performance of “America the Beautiful,” played by a Washington High School choral group.

Assistant principal Jennifer Miller then introduced Ed Helt, who spoke about the Americanism Test.

“The Americanism government test program consists of a 50-question test developed by American Legion personnel at the state level based on the United States and Ohio flag, United States Constitution, the American Declaration of Independence, and all branches of government, including federal, county, city, and even school board government.”

Helt then announced the six school winners from WHS: Ian Roush, Logan Miller, Pia Robinson, Casey Hott, Maggi Wall, and Claudia Fuller.

Helt concluded the ceremony by thanking the veterans and all those in the audience for their attendance at the Washington High School Veterans Day program.

The six winners of the Americanism Test at Washington High School were announced during a ceremony in Liberty Hall on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Standing (l-r); Ian Roush, Logan Miller, Pia Robinson, Casey Hott, Maggi Wall, and Claudia Fuller. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_WHS-Americanism-Winners.jpg The six winners of the Americanism Test at Washington High School were announced during a ceremony in Liberty Hall on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Standing (l-r); Ian Roush, Logan Miller, Pia Robinson, Casey Hott, Maggi Wall, and Claudia Fuller. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Veterans enjoyed a free lunch on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Washington High School, served by the students. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_WHS-Veterans-Day-Lunch.jpg Veterans enjoyed a free lunch on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Washington High School, served by the students. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos