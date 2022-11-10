Good Hope Lions share uplifting message

This past Monday, Nov. 7, Good Hope Lion Ron Derry shared his GOOD (Going on or defeated) message with the fourth grade students at Miami Trace Elementary School.

Derry, who is legally blind, shared the importance of perseverance, trustworthiness, anti-bullying, and working together through his uplifting, personal story.

This is one of the many programs and charities that the Good Hope Lions Club is able to support through the proceeds from its semi-annual Pancake and Sausage Meals along with the annual Candy Store sales.

The Good Hope Lions Club is pleased to announce that its Fall Pancake and Sausage Meal will be held this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Wayne Township Hall.

The price of the meal is $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6-15 years), and free to children under the age of 6.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Good Hope Lions Candy Store, which will be located at 1114 Columbus Ave. (new location) in Washington C.H., will be open for business.

The store hours will be Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The store will be open from Nov. 16 to Dec. 22 or until the candy runs out, whichever comes first.

Please follow the Good Hope Lions Candy Store Facebook page for more information.

Good Hope Lion Ron Derry shares his inspirational story with the fourth graders at Miami Trace Elementary School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_rick.jpg Good Hope Lion Ron Derry shares his inspirational story with the fourth graders at Miami Trace Elementary School. Courtesy photo

