Fayette County Board of DD levy passes

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) 1.5-mill renewal levy passed by a 5,396-2,749 margin at Tuesday’s general election.

Deb Buccilla, superintendent at FCBDD, provided a statement after the unofficial election results came in.

“From all of us at the Fayette County Board of DD, we would like to thank our community for their support. The passing of this renewal levy will help us continue to provide quality programs to those who serve. We are grateful. Thank you!” Buccilla said.

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD), a partner in the Fayette County community for over 55 years, provides support to children, transitioning youth, and adults. FCBDD’s mission is to offer programs and coordinate available services so that the people they serve may realize their dreams and actively contribute to their community. The vision is to empower people to be the best version of themselves.

FCBDD Administration office, The Caryl Center, is located on Robinson Road. This office houses the Service and Support Administration department, as well as the operations and business departments. The Starting Gate building on Leesburg Road, houses two programs for children, including the Early Intervention and Fayette Progressive Preschool.

Special Olympics are also a major part of the FCBDD. The Fayette County Dragons have many accomplishments, including being the flag football champions for three consecutive years. The Special Olympics program gives athletes opportunities to improve their physical fitness, show their talents and demonstrate courage. The program provides year-round sports training and athletic competition based on age, gender, and ability. Participation can begin at age 8. The program currently offers basketball, bowling, cheerleading, flag football, track, unified softball, and coach pitch softball.