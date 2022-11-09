Local results from Tuesday’s general election

The following are the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election unofficial results released by the Fayette County Board of Elections:
For Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Rep Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 6,778/81.99%
Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 1,438/17.39%
For Attorney General
Dem Jeffrey A. Crossman 1,493/17.97%
Rep Dave Yost 6,815/82.03%
For Auditor of State
Rep Keith Faber 6,604/80.22%
Dem Taylor Sappington 1,628/19.78%
For Secretary of State
Dem Chelsea Clark 1,488/17.96%
Rep Frank LaRose 6,727/81.19%
For Treasurer of State
Dem Scott Schertzer 1,649/20.02%
Rep Robert Sprague 6,587/79.98%
For Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
Dem Jennifer Brunner 1,788/21.62%
Rep Sharon L. Kennedy 6,483/78.38%
For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/1)
Rep Pat Fischer 6,510/78.98%
Dem Terri Jamison 1,733/21.02%
For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/2)
Rep Pat DeWine 6,463/78.76%
Dem Marilyn Zayas 1,743/21.24%
For U.S. Senator
Dem Tim Ryan 2,061/25.02%
Rep JD Vance 6,156/74.74%
For Representative to Congress (2nd District)
Dem Samantha Meadows 75/13.18%
Rep Brad Wenstrup 494/86.82%
For Representative to Congress (15th District)
Rep Mike Carey 6,100/79.31%
Dem Gary Josephson 1,591/20.69%
For State Senator (17th District)
Dem Garry Boone 1,756/21.38%
Rep Shane Wilkin 6,457/78.62%
For State Representative (91st District)
Rep Bob Peterson 7,038/100.00%
For Judge of the Court of Appeals (2/9) (12th District)
Rep Robin N. Piper 6,859/100.00%
For Judge of the Court of Appeals (2/10) (12th District)
Rep Mike Powell 6,909/100.00%
For County Commissioner
Rep James D. Garland 7,084/100.00%
For County Auditor
Rep Brenda B. Mossbarger 7,156/100.00%
For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (2/9) (General/Domestic Relations)
David B. Bender 6,706/100.00%
State Issue 1
Yes 6,870/84.95%
No 1,217/15.05%
State Issue 2
Yes 7,046/86.59%
No 1,091/13.41%
Madison-Plains Local School District
For the Tax Levy 16/44.44%
Against the Tax Levy 20/55.56%
Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities
For the Tax Levy 5,396/66.25%
Against the Tax Levy 2,749/33.75%
Fayette County Board of Health
For the Tax Levy 5,323/65.52%
Against the Tax Levy 2,801/34.48%
Village of Bloomingburg
For the Tax Levy 109/64.88%
Against the Tax Levy 59/35.12%
Village of New Holland (Renewal) – Cemetery #1
For the Tax Levy 21/53.85%
Against the Tax Levy 18/46.15%
Village of New Holland (Renewal) – Cemetery #2
For the Tax Levy 18/48.65%
Against the Tax Levy 19/51.35%
Village of New Holland (Additional) – Current Expenses
For the Tax Levy 16/41.03%
Against the Tax Levy 23/58.97%
Village of New Holland (Additional) – Police
For the Tax Levy 14/35.90%
Against the Tax Levy 25/64.10%
Local Liquor Option – Jeffersonville – Weekday
Yes 194/79.18%
No 51/20.82%
Local Liquor Option – Jeffersonville – Sunday
Yes 184/76.99%
No 55/23.01%
Local Liquor Option #1 – Union South/West
Yes 327/56.77%
No 249/43.23%
Local Liquor Option #2 – Union South/West
Yes 326/56.89%
No 247/43.11%
Local Liquor Option #3 – Union South/West
Yes 333/57.91%
No 242/42.09%
Paint Township
For the Tax Levy 350/67.18%
Against the Tax Levy 171/32.82%
Wayne Township
For the Tax Levy 367/73.11%
Against the Tax Levy 135/26.89%
Perry Township
For the Tax Levy 251/63.38%
Against the Tax Levy 145/36.62%
Madison Township
For the Tax Levy 260/67.18%
Against the Tax Levy 127/32.82%