Local results from Tuesday’s general election

The following are the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election unofficial results released by the Fayette County Board of Elections:

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Rep Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 6,778/81.99%

Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 1,438/17.39%

For Attorney General

Dem Jeffrey A. Crossman 1,493/17.97%

Rep Dave Yost 6,815/82.03%

For Auditor of State

Rep Keith Faber 6,604/80.22%

Dem Taylor Sappington 1,628/19.78%

For Secretary of State

Dem Chelsea Clark 1,488/17.96%

Rep Frank LaRose 6,727/81.19%

For Treasurer of State

Dem Scott Schertzer 1,649/20.02%

Rep Robert Sprague 6,587/79.98%

For Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Dem Jennifer Brunner 1,788/21.62%

Rep Sharon L. Kennedy 6,483/78.38%

For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/1)

Rep Pat Fischer 6,510/78.98%

Dem Terri Jamison 1,733/21.02%

For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/2)

Rep Pat DeWine 6,463/78.76%

Dem Marilyn Zayas 1,743/21.24%

For U.S. Senator

Dem Tim Ryan 2,061/25.02%

Rep JD Vance 6,156/74.74%

For Representative to Congress (2nd District)

Dem Samantha Meadows 75/13.18%

Rep Brad Wenstrup 494/86.82%

For Representative to Congress (15th District)

Rep Mike Carey 6,100/79.31%

Dem Gary Josephson 1,591/20.69%

For State Senator (17th District)

Dem Garry Boone 1,756/21.38%

Rep Shane Wilkin 6,457/78.62%

For State Representative (91st District)

Rep Bob Peterson 7,038/100.00%

For Judge of the Court of Appeals (2/9) (12th District)

Rep Robin N. Piper 6,859/100.00%

For Judge of the Court of Appeals (2/10) (12th District)

Rep Mike Powell 6,909/100.00%

For County Commissioner

Rep James D. Garland 7,084/100.00%

For County Auditor

Rep Brenda B. Mossbarger 7,156/100.00%

For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (2/9) (General/Domestic Relations)

David B. Bender 6,706/100.00%

State Issue 1

Yes 6,870/84.95%

No 1,217/15.05%

State Issue 2

Yes 7,046/86.59%

No 1,091/13.41%

Madison-Plains Local School District

For the Tax Levy 16/44.44%

Against the Tax Levy 20/55.56%

Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities

For the Tax Levy 5,396/66.25%

Against the Tax Levy 2,749/33.75%

Fayette County Board of Health

For the Tax Levy 5,323/65.52%

Against the Tax Levy 2,801/34.48%

Village of Bloomingburg

For the Tax Levy 109/64.88%

Against the Tax Levy 59/35.12%

Village of New Holland (Renewal) – Cemetery #1

For the Tax Levy 21/53.85%

Against the Tax Levy 18/46.15%

Village of New Holland (Renewal) – Cemetery #2

For the Tax Levy 18/48.65%

Against the Tax Levy 19/51.35%

Village of New Holland (Additional) – Current Expenses

For the Tax Levy 16/41.03%

Against the Tax Levy 23/58.97%

Village of New Holland (Additional) – Police

For the Tax Levy 14/35.90%

Against the Tax Levy 25/64.10%

Local Liquor Option – Jeffersonville – Weekday

Yes 194/79.18%

No 51/20.82%

Local Liquor Option – Jeffersonville – Sunday

Yes 184/76.99%

No 55/23.01%

Local Liquor Option #1 – Union South/West

Yes 327/56.77%

No 249/43.23%

Local Liquor Option #2 – Union South/West

Yes 326/56.89%

No 247/43.11%

Local Liquor Option #3 – Union South/West

Yes 333/57.91%

No 242/42.09%

Paint Township

For the Tax Levy 350/67.18%

Against the Tax Levy 171/32.82%

Wayne Township

For the Tax Levy 367/73.11%

Against the Tax Levy 135/26.89%

Perry Township

For the Tax Levy 251/63.38%

Against the Tax Levy 145/36.62%

Madison Township

For the Tax Levy 260/67.18%

Against the Tax Levy 127/32.82%

