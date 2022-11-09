Main Street Fayette holiday events set to begin

Main Street Fayette (MSF) has several events planned for the upcoming weeks to get everyone into the holiday spirit — one of which being its biggest event of the year.

To start off the season, MSF will be hosting the Kickoff the Holidays Shop Hop event this Friday and Saturday. This event will help the community get a head-start on their holiday shopping while supporting local downtown businesses.

There will also be a giveaway available as two lucky shoppers will be chosen to receive a $50 gift certificate to spend at any MSF member business! To enter the giveaway, you must take a picture with your purchase or purchases from the event and share them to the event Facebook page or email them to [email protected]

Shortly after, MSF will be hosting its most anticipated outing of the year, the Downtown Live Christmas event. The festivities will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be many activities for the whole family to enjoy, including an iceless skating rink, a train trek around the courthouse, parading horse and carriage rides, face painters, a balloon artist, and scavenger hunts.

There will also be a Santa Meet and Greet available along with Carols on the Court House Lawn.

To enjoy the iceless skating rink and horse and carriage rides, wristbands may be purchased for $10 a piece with cash only. The rest of the attractions will be free to those who wish to enjoy them.

“Attractions were made possible with the help of our event sponsors; Dis-Tran Steel, John Hinderer FORD, Brown’s Boarding, ALTRUSA International and Mid-Atlantic Storage,” said McKenna Brown, president/director of Main Street Fayette.

Fabulous prizes will be on display that will be distributed to lucky winners.

“Last year, we gave out around $3,000 in prizes ranging from ball pits and toys for babies to iPads and Hover-boards for the older kids. It was an extra Christmas gift for a lot of the kids and helped the families out as well when it came to Christmas shopping,” added Brown.

The Record-Herald will also be collaborating with Main Street Fayette to host a Downtown Live Window Contest.

Downtown businesses will have the opportunity to decorate their front windows for the holiday season and possibly win best in show.

The intent of the event is for businesses to make some aspect of their window display “alive” with people and or/animals.

“In previous years’ Downtown Live, athletes took turns riding a bike to raise awareness for Pelotonia, angels posed in a window presiding over a heavenly display, and the Grinch made ferocious faces at the crowd,” explained Brown.

First place winner of the contest will receive a half-page ad in color in the Shopper’s Guide or the Record-Herald and will also receive a 2023 Main Street Fayette membership (valued at $100).

Second place winner will receive a ¼ page ad in black and white in the Shopper’s Guide or the Record-Herald.

Third place winner will receive a ⅛ page ad in black and white in the Shopper’s Guide or the Record-Herald.

Each ad will also receive 10,000 impressions on recordherald.com.

The winners of the contest will be announced in the Record-Herald on Tues., Dec. 13.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_main-street.jpg Anne Quinn, head of children’s services at Carnegie Public Library, and Kathy Patterson, media sales consultant at the Record-Herald, are already in the holiday spirit. Last week, they were preparing for the upcoming Downtown Live Window Contest. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_DowntownLiveWindoContest.jpg Anne Quinn, head of children’s services at Carnegie Public Library, and Kathy Patterson, media sales consultant at the Record-Herald, are already in the holiday spirit. Last week, they were preparing for the upcoming Downtown Live Window Contest. Courtesy photo