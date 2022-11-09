Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 9

Lonnie R. Henry, 36, Columbus, Columbus Police Department domestic violence warrant.

Nov. 8

Chrystal L. Shadley, 37, 841 Pin Oak Place, disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor), inducing panic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Amanda L. Bradshaw, 35, 948 Stuckey Road, improper lane change.

Nov. 7

Laura L. Adams, 60, 309 Buckeye Road, speed 38/25.

Joshua T. Brubaker, 32, 1150 Commons Drive, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).