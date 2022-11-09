State board approves $5 million for Deer Creek State Park

COLUMBUS— This week the Ohio State Controlling Board approved $5 million to improve a lagoon wastewater treatment system and a water treatment plant at Deer Creek State Park.

The funding will be used to replace the wastewater lagoon treatment center and altogether replace it with a new plant that utilizes more modern equipment. The current water treatment plant will be upgraded with new filters and control systems to meet EPA guidelines.

The news is welcomed by State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe), who advocated for these funds during negotiations over Ohio’s capital budget for FY 2023-2024, House Bill 687.

“Deer Creek State Park is a wonderful facility, so we must be sure to keep it running,” Johnson said. “I am pleased to know that legislators and state agencies are prioritizing the safe operation of such an incredible place.”