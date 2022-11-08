Local levies approved by voters

Two county-wide renewal levies were approved by voters at Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections.

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) 1.5-mill renewal levy passed by a 5,396-2,749 margin, while the Fayette County Public Health 0.5-mill renewal levy passed with 5,323 votes for the levy and 2,801 votes against.

The purpose of the Board of DD levy is for operation of programs and services, including acquisition, construction, renovation, financing, maintenance and operations. Over 70 percent of the annual FCBDD budget comes directly from such local tax levies.

As for the Fayette County Board of Health levy, the funds from the levy will be used for general health department operations including health promotion and disease prevention, according to officials. The funding will cover things like health visits to senior centers, healthy lifestyle programs like Fat Fighters and Rolling Rimples, family planning, vital records, environmental services that protect our food and water, immunizations for children and adults, flu shots, and other health screenings and services.

Wayne Township’s fire department operations 1.5-mill replacement levy was approved by the voters, 367-135.

The 73.11% approval rate “is a genuinely heartwarming vote of confidence for the effort we make every day to serve this fantastic community,” said Chris Wysong, chief of Wayne Township Fire Rescue. “Regardless of how you voted, we appreciate your involvement because it means you are invested in your community. Our levy dollars provide funding to sustain high-quality fire services, prevention education, and assistance for our residents. We don’t take for granted the trust that is placed in us to provide these vital services and to ensure that levy dollars are spent wisely and in the best interest of our community.”

The Village of Bloomingburg’s current expenses 2.8-mill renewal levy was approved by the voters, 109-59.

Paint Township’s cemetery operation 1-mill renewal levy passed 350-171.

Perry Township’s fire and EMS services 1.5-mill renewal levy was approved by the voters, 251-145.

Madison Township’s cemetery operation 1-mill renewal levy passed 260-127.

In Fayette County, overall voter turnout was 49.10% as 8,365 ballots were cast out of 17,035 registered voters.

Board of DD, Board of Health renewal levies pass easily