Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 6

Jimmie J. Cottrill, 40, 600 Spring Ave., no motorcycle endorsement.

David R. Workman, 36, 908 Maple St., having weapon while intoxicated (first-degree misdemeanor).

Ethan W. Ash, 29, 316 6th St., license forfeiture.

Casey N. Steffy, 35, Waverly, stop sign violation.

Nov. 5

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., underage consumption, curfew/unruly.

Juvenile, 16, Frankfort, underage consumption.

Taylor R. Bond, 20, Greenfield, contributing to delinquency/unruliness.

Ashley N. Moore, 30, 524 Gregg St., failure to control.

Kevin D. Terry Jr., 40, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Samuel J. Higman, 54, 719 Rawling St. Apt. 112, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Nov. 4

Terran Estep, 39, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Neal J. Ventura Jr., 33, 254 N. Bend Court, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Jason W.R. Gregory, 43, 1144 Campbell St., probation holder.

Zachary J. Burgess, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (first-degree misdemeanor).

David R. Wilson, 51, Bainbridge, failure to reinstate, fictitious tags.