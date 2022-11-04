SATH Turkey Bingo is Nov. 19

The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 19th annual Turkey Bingo Soup Supper event Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium.

Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. A soup supper will be held at 5 p.m. to kick off the evening. During the night, 25 turkeys will be given away. The evening’s event will end with a game of coverall, and a complete Thanksgiving dinner will be awarded to the winner. The cost of the event is 25 cents per bingo card. A cake walk will be held during each bingo intermission.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail, a five-day, four-night annual volunteer-run summer camp at the Rocky Fork State Park serving children with special needs. More than 300 special-needs children attend the camp each year, and it is supported by more than 400 volunteers.

The camp primarily serves special needs children in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties, but is available to those is 30 of Ohio’s counties.

Each child at the camp is teamed up with a personal volunteer to ensure the best experience for every participant.

SATH hosts a number of fundraisers each year to support the camp. Many of its fundraising events were forgone during the COVID-19 pandemic and are resuming this year.

SATH Executive Director Linda Allen said it cost between $80,000 and $85,000 to put together last year’s camp. “After being off a year and coming back, prices on food and paper products have gone up, and because we’ve got a lot more kids coming, it’s going to take probably close to $100,000 this year,” she said.

The largest of the SATH fundraisers is an annual celebrity golf tournament that will be held in April. Allen said the tournament typically raises about $30,000 for the camp.

Individual donations to SATH can be made by contacting Allen at 937 366-6657.

“Come early and enjoy some homemade chili, beans, cornbread, hot dogs and lots of delicious desserts,” said Allen. “We hope you will join us for a fun-filled evening and help support some special kids at KAMP Dovetail.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Soup supper opens event; someone will win complete Thanksgiving dinner