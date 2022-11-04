Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 7-11 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Closed — Veterans Day

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 7-11 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

Closed — Veterans Day