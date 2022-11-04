Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 7-11 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Closed — Veterans Day
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 7-11 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
Closed — Veterans Day