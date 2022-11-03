‘Every child deserves a little Christmas’

Fayette County will now be accepting donations for this year’s Toys for Tots program.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

This charity started in 1947 in Los Angeles, California. Today, almost every county in the United States has its own separate program for Toys for Tots that service the children and families in that specific area.

Last year, Fayette County Toys for Tots distributed 4,659 toys to 1,712 children.

Mindi Wickensimer, Toys for Tots coordinator, spoke with the Record-Herald about this charity and how to make a donation.

“These are children who otherwise might have gone without any recognition at all during the most significant season of the year,” explained Wickensimer. “We know that such large numbers of toys, books, and gifts are not purchased without the significant generosity of people like you.”

Toys for Tots takes pride in letting its donors know that 96% of every dollar raised goes directly to the toys, while the other 4% is used for supplies to provide those toys to the families.

“With your help, we can help assist desperate moms, dads, and/or legal guardians provide for the holiday needs for their children,” added Wickensimer. “I am asking you to consider a donation to our local program so we can continue to make a difference in the lives of our local needy children.”

Every toy and dollar raised in Fayette County will go to service the children of Fayette County.

“Our Tax I.D. number is -20-3021444. If making a donation by check, they are to be made out to Toys for Tots and mailed to me at 5887 Farmers Rd., Unit B, Martinsville, Ohio 45146,” noted Wickensimer.

Fayette County residents can register for assistance for the 2022 Christmas season at the Second Chance Center of HOPE, located at 420 W. Oakland Ave. in Washington Court House.

Registrations will be accepted Nov. 1 through Dec. 3 from the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Children up to age 18 (18 if other children are in the home), are eligible for assistance.

To apply for assistance, you must bring the following documents: a photo I.D for the applicant, address verification which can be a piece of mail or bill with your name on it from within the past 60 days, proof of income, and birth certificates for all children, Medicaid, Caresource, Molina, or Amerigroup cards if received.

Children must live in your home full time and you must have custody of the children. If the child has been placed in your home by the court system, please bring verifying documents to registration as well.

Toy pick-up for approved families will be Friday, Dec. 16, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at 3095 Kinskill Road. This location is the industrial park beside McKesson. Make sure to bring a photo I.D. and parents are asked to please not bring children to the pick-up.

“As a coordinator for a Toys for Tots Campaign, it is fulfilling and humbling as ever. My volunteers and I are fortunate to be a part of such a giving and caring community,” concluded Wickensimer. “Please keep us in mind when you plan your 2023 budget to help us out next year too. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas season with your family and friends and can help those less fortunate.

If you have any further questions regarding Toys for Tots, registration, or toy pick-up, you can contact Mindi Wickensimer at 740-600-3343 or email [email protected]

“Be a hero, support Toys for Tots, because every child deserves a little Christmas.”

