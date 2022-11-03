Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Nov. 2 – 609 Spring St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for first response requested by Fayette County Life Squad for a medical call. Upon arrival provided BLS services to patient. Fayette County Life Squad arrived on scene and took over patient care.

Nov. 2 — 340 W Oak St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a large amount of smoke in the area, complainant believes there is possible structure fire. FD did not find any smoke or fire in the area at the time of arrival. FD made contact with complainant who advised they smell smoke (outside), and the neighborhood seems hazy. FD confirmed there was no problem at the residence and drove the alleys and side streets but were unable to locate any burning at the time of investigation.

Oct. 31 — 121 Laurel Road

Received a call from a concerned citizen reporting heavy black smoke coming from the backyard. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD investigation found the occupant had been burning leaves and the fire was out on arrival. FD advised the occupant of the burning laws and rules.

Oct. 27 — 414 Sixth St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting heavy smoke from an illegal burn. FD found smoke conditions coming from the rear of the residence at the time of arrival. FD investigation found a small pile of uncontained leaves in the smoldering stage. FD extinguished the smoldering pile and advised the occupant of the burning rules and laws.