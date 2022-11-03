Many enjoy Fall Family Fun Day at City Farm

The Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District and Altrusa International of Washington Court House sponsored Fall Family Fun Day at the City Farm along with help from additional volunteers from the Carnegie Library, Division of Wildlife and Master Gardeners on Saturday, Oct. 15.

It was a beautiful day when over 100 children and adults participated in outdoor fun learning experiences. The learning and fun-centered around the theme of learning about bats, but also included stations about owls and the sounds they make, a bug learning station, matching trees with their leaves, a reading trail featuring two bat books, and a station on preserving life in our creeks and streams.

A popular station featured the proper safety of owning, caring for, and shooting a BB gun. Children got to safely shoot at targets.

Children and the adults enjoyed the fun stations of making bat masks, dressing up in bat masks and wings, or posing behind a bat cutout for a bat picture. Each child had a station sheet to collect stamps when a station was completed. A completed stamped station sheet could then be presented for a treat bag of Halloween candy at end of all fun and learning adventures.

Before leaving each family could choose one book from a selection of bat books to take home to read and enjoy.

(Front) Lilly and Zoey Remington after making their bat masks at the Fall Family Fun Day are pictured with (back) parent Shawn Remington and Altrusan Vickie Harris. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Remington.jpg (Front) Lilly and Zoey Remington after making their bat masks at the Fall Family Fun Day are pictured with (back) parent Shawn Remington and Altrusan Vickie Harris. Courtesy photos Kyree Fulton studying creek life. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_KyreeFulton.jpg Kyree Fulton studying creek life. Courtesy photos Zader Sullivan practicing safe BB gun shooting. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_BBGunShooting.jpg Zader Sullivan practicing safe BB gun shooting. Courtesy photos