Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 2

Jerrod L. Bartruff, 46, 1102 Solid Rock Blvd., criminal trespass, burglary.

Nov. 1

William R. Moore Jr., 51, Hillsboro, assault.

James A. Trisdale, 25, 1325 Forest St. Apt. C, criminal trespass.

Bradley A. Clark, 38, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Danny Shope, 81, 6908 Stafford Road, red light violation.

Alissa Bonecutter, 33, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 43, Leesburg Police Department warrant.

Mercedes Williams, 27, 1165 Commons Drive, disorderly conduct.