Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 1

Criminal Trespass: At 1:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Peabody Avenue in reference to James Trisdale knocking on windows and doors to a residence. Trisdale then began looking inside the vehicles at the residence. He then entered the backyard and began acting erratically. Contact was made with Trisdale and he was arrested.

Disorderly Conduct: At 10:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to Commons Drive in reference to Mercedes Williams acting erratically, rolling around on the ground and punching the air. Contact was made with Williams, who advised she had used methamphetamine within the last 24 hours. For her safety and others, Williams was arrested and transported to the jail.